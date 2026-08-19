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Mint Quick Edit | India Inc’s June quarter results sprang a pleasant surprise: will stocks rise too?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read19 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
As many as 19 sectors beat projections.
As many as 19 sectors beat projections.(Pexels)
Summary

The first quarter of this fiscal year saw a wide sample of companies outperform expectations in defiance of a war shock. Are Indian equity indices finally about to snap a flat trend?

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For all the worries around the West Asia war and input cost escalation, India Inc’s quarterly earnings have defied expectations. Results for the April-June quarter show broad-based growth in profits and at a pace exceeding analyst predictions.

For all the worries around the West Asia war and input cost escalation, India Inc’s quarterly earnings have defied expectations. Results for the April-June quarter show broad-based growth in profits and at a pace exceeding analyst predictions.

For Nifty 50 companies, profits grew 18% year-on-year, the highest in 10 quarters, according to Motilal Oswal, while mid- and small-cap companies posted even better numbers. As many as 19 sectors beat projections, although fuel retailers were under pressure. The brokerage described the quarter as “picture perfect.”

For Nifty 50 companies, profits grew 18% year-on-year, the highest in 10 quarters, according to Motilal Oswal, while mid- and small-cap companies posted even better numbers. As many as 19 sectors beat projections, although fuel retailers were under pressure. The brokerage described the quarter as “picture perfect.”

Efforts to minimize oil supply disruption and its pass-through to retail prices held the war shock’s impact in check. Although the Gulf crisis is not over yet and it’s unclear if uneven rainfall will impact the ongoing quarter, there is reason to celebrate what looks like a long-awaited uptick in earnings that could support share prices and help India’s stock market snap a triple-dot trend: for three successive eves of Independence Day, starting in 2024, large-cap indices have been more or less flat.

If listed Indian companies can sustain a performance incline from here on, the odds of a breakout higher would improve.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | India Inc’s June quarter results sprang a pleasant surprise: will stocks rise too?

Mint Quick Edit | India Inc’s June quarter results sprang a pleasant surprise: will stocks rise too?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read19 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
As many as 19 sectors beat projections.
As many as 19 sectors beat projections.(Pexels)
Summary

The first quarter of this fiscal year saw a wide sample of companies outperform expectations in defiance of a war shock. Are Indian equity indices finally about to snap a flat trend?

Gift this article

For all the worries around the West Asia war and input cost escalation, India Inc’s quarterly earnings have defied expectations. Results for the April-June quarter show broad-based growth in profits and at a pace exceeding analyst predictions.

For all the worries around the West Asia war and input cost escalation, India Inc’s quarterly earnings have defied expectations. Results for the April-June quarter show broad-based growth in profits and at a pace exceeding analyst predictions.

For Nifty 50 companies, profits grew 18% year-on-year, the highest in 10 quarters, according to Motilal Oswal, while mid- and small-cap companies posted even better numbers. As many as 19 sectors beat projections, although fuel retailers were under pressure. The brokerage described the quarter as “picture perfect.”

For Nifty 50 companies, profits grew 18% year-on-year, the highest in 10 quarters, according to Motilal Oswal, while mid- and small-cap companies posted even better numbers. As many as 19 sectors beat projections, although fuel retailers were under pressure. The brokerage described the quarter as “picture perfect.”

Efforts to minimize oil supply disruption and its pass-through to retail prices held the war shock’s impact in check. Although the Gulf crisis is not over yet and it’s unclear if uneven rainfall will impact the ongoing quarter, there is reason to celebrate what looks like a long-awaited uptick in earnings that could support share prices and help India’s stock market snap a triple-dot trend: for three successive eves of Independence Day, starting in 2024, large-cap indices have been more or less flat.

If listed Indian companies can sustain a performance incline from here on, the odds of a breakout higher would improve.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | India Inc’s June quarter results sprang a pleasant surprise: will stocks rise too?
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