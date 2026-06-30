Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Mint Quick Edit | India’s index of industrial production has been refurbished—thankfully

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read30 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Industrial production grew a healthy amount this month over last year’s level,
Industrial production grew a healthy amount this month over last year’s level, (HT)
Summary

The latest IIP launched on Monday has been designed to measure industrial output more accurately. Its method of inflation adjustment has been brought in line with the latest global practices—and its reading for May is reassuring.

Gift this article

India’s index of industrial production (IIP) data didn’t always square with other readings that reflect the activity it covers, thus lending it an air of unreliability. Its out-of-date composition and other flaws meant it steadily lost value as a tracker. That, however, should change now that the index has been upgraded.

India’s index of industrial production (IIP) data didn’t always square with other readings that reflect the activity it covers, thus lending it an air of unreliability. Its out-of-date composition and other flaws meant it steadily lost value as a tracker. That, however, should change now that the index has been upgraded.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | IIP data suggests industrial resilience amid a supply shock

On 1 June, the government launched a new series with 2022-23 as its base year. On Monday, it replaced that with yet another version. The latest revision uses a newly crafted output producer price index as a deflator, instead of the wholesale price index, to strip out inflation while determining output changes.

Also Read | WPI and PPI: how a sharper lens on inflation could sharpen policy formulation

This means the IIP now captures a superior snapshot of items whose output is reported by value—a chunk accounting for about 36% of the basket’s weight. Since this index is used as an input for GDP estimation, the shift will improve national accounts data too.

Also Read | PLI scheme: India’s industrial policy requires a reality check

As for May’s reading, industrial production grew a healthy 5.1% over last year’s level, picking up pace from April’s 4.9% expansion. Except mining and quarrying, all segments that form the index did well. Factories seem to be whirring away, although manufacturing must accelerate to expand its share of GDP.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | India’s index of industrial production has been refurbished—thankfully

Mint Quick Edit | India’s index of industrial production has been refurbished—thankfully

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read30 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Industrial production grew a healthy amount this month over last year’s level,
Industrial production grew a healthy amount this month over last year’s level, (HT)
Summary

The latest IIP launched on Monday has been designed to measure industrial output more accurately. Its method of inflation adjustment has been brought in line with the latest global practices—and its reading for May is reassuring.

Gift this article

India’s index of industrial production (IIP) data didn’t always square with other readings that reflect the activity it covers, thus lending it an air of unreliability. Its out-of-date composition and other flaws meant it steadily lost value as a tracker. That, however, should change now that the index has been upgraded.

India’s index of industrial production (IIP) data didn’t always square with other readings that reflect the activity it covers, thus lending it an air of unreliability. Its out-of-date composition and other flaws meant it steadily lost value as a tracker. That, however, should change now that the index has been upgraded.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | IIP data suggests industrial resilience amid a supply shock

On 1 June, the government launched a new series with 2022-23 as its base year. On Monday, it replaced that with yet another version. The latest revision uses a newly crafted output producer price index as a deflator, instead of the wholesale price index, to strip out inflation while determining output changes.

Also Read | WPI and PPI: how a sharper lens on inflation could sharpen policy formulation

This means the IIP now captures a superior snapshot of items whose output is reported by value—a chunk accounting for about 36% of the basket’s weight. Since this index is used as an input for GDP estimation, the shift will improve national accounts data too.

Also Read | PLI scheme: India’s industrial policy requires a reality check

As for May’s reading, industrial production grew a healthy 5.1% over last year’s level, picking up pace from April’s 4.9% expansion. Except mining and quarrying, all segments that form the index did well. Factories seem to be whirring away, although manufacturing must accelerate to expand its share of GDP.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | India’s index of industrial production has been refurbished—thankfully
Read Next Story