Mint Quick Edit | India’s index of industrial production has been refurbished—thankfully

India’s index of industrial production (IIP) data didn’t always square with other readings that reflect the activity it covers, thus lending it an air of unreliability. Its out-of-date composition and other flaws meant it steadily lost value as a tracker. That, however, should change now that the index has been upgraded.
India’s index of industrial production (IIP) data didn’t always square with other readings that reflect the activity it covers, thus lending it an air of unreliability. Its out-of-date composition and other flaws meant it steadily lost value as a tracker. That, however, should change now that the index has been upgraded.
On 1 June, the government launched a new series with 2022-23 as its base year. On Monday, it replaced that with yet another version. The latest revision uses a newly crafted output producer price index as a deflator, instead of the wholesale price index, to strip out inflation while determining output changes.
This means the IIP now captures a superior snapshot of items whose output is reported by value—a chunk accounting for about 36% of the basket’s weight. Since this index is used as an input for GDP estimation, the shift will improve national accounts data too.
As for May’s reading, industrial production grew a healthy 5.1% over last year’s level, picking up pace from April’s 4.9% expansion. Except mining and quarrying, all segments that form the index did well. Factories seem to be whirring away, although manufacturing must accelerate to expand its share of GDP.