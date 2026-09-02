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Mint Quick Edit | India’s investment uptick—an all-engine economic growth run in the making?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read2 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The public versus private sector comparison of the pace of gross fixed capital formation over the past five quarters reveals no breakout of acceleration led by the latter.
The public versus private sector comparison of the pace of gross fixed capital formation over the past five quarters reveals no breakout of acceleration led by the latter. (@narendramodi via X)
Summary

Last quarter’s gross fixed capital formation data suggests a boom-level 35% of GDP may be within reach. That’s heartening. Now let’s watch for signs of private investment outpacing the fiscal kind. Here’s why it matters.

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The hope that India’s economy is headed for a comfort zone on overall investment got a boost from Monday’s release of economic data. Gross fixed capital formation at current prices rose to 34.3% of GDP in the first quarter of 2026-27, a 2.9 percentage point on-year gain. Across all four quarters of fiscal 2025-26, that proportion was below 32% of GDP.

The hope that India’s economy is headed for a comfort zone on overall investment got a boost from Monday’s release of economic data. Gross fixed capital formation at current prices rose to 34.3% of GDP in the first quarter of 2026-27, a 2.9 percentage point on-year gain. Across all four quarters of fiscal 2025-26, that proportion was below 32% of GDP.

This year, however, the chance of getting within reach of the ‘boom’ level of 35%, last seen two decades ago (under the old data series), is looking up. That’s heartening. The public versus private sector comparison of the pace of this updrive over the past five quarters, though, reveals no breakout of acceleration led by the latter.

Such an investment shift is awaited for three reasons. One, fiscal space for sustainable capex stimulus has shrunk, as macro stability demands a tighter fisc. Two, private investors hold the key to a dream run of investment nearing 40% of GDP, the sort of ratio that led China’s emergence. And three, it remains a fair bet that private capital tends to get allocated more efficiently from an output point of view, since it’s guided by market forces to a greater extent. Investment efficiency does make a difference.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | India’s investment uptick—an all-engine economic growth run in the making?

Mint Quick Edit | India’s investment uptick—an all-engine economic growth run in the making?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read2 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The public versus private sector comparison of the pace of gross fixed capital formation over the past five quarters reveals no breakout of acceleration led by the latter.
The public versus private sector comparison of the pace of gross fixed capital formation over the past five quarters reveals no breakout of acceleration led by the latter. (@narendramodi via X)
Summary

Last quarter’s gross fixed capital formation data suggests a boom-level 35% of GDP may be within reach. That’s heartening. Now let’s watch for signs of private investment outpacing the fiscal kind. Here’s why it matters.

Gift this article

The hope that India’s economy is headed for a comfort zone on overall investment got a boost from Monday’s release of economic data. Gross fixed capital formation at current prices rose to 34.3% of GDP in the first quarter of 2026-27, a 2.9 percentage point on-year gain. Across all four quarters of fiscal 2025-26, that proportion was below 32% of GDP.

The hope that India’s economy is headed for a comfort zone on overall investment got a boost from Monday’s release of economic data. Gross fixed capital formation at current prices rose to 34.3% of GDP in the first quarter of 2026-27, a 2.9 percentage point on-year gain. Across all four quarters of fiscal 2025-26, that proportion was below 32% of GDP.

This year, however, the chance of getting within reach of the ‘boom’ level of 35%, last seen two decades ago (under the old data series), is looking up. That’s heartening. The public versus private sector comparison of the pace of this updrive over the past five quarters, though, reveals no breakout of acceleration led by the latter.

Such an investment shift is awaited for three reasons. One, fiscal space for sustainable capex stimulus has shrunk, as macro stability demands a tighter fisc. Two, private investors hold the key to a dream run of investment nearing 40% of GDP, the sort of ratio that led China’s emergence. And three, it remains a fair bet that private capital tends to get allocated more efficiently from an output point of view, since it’s guided by market forces to a greater extent. Investment efficiency does make a difference.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | India’s investment uptick—an all-engine economic growth run in the making?
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