Mint Quick Edit | India’s investment uptick—an all-engine economic growth run in the making?

The hope that India’s economy is headed for a comfort zone on overall investment got a boost from Monday’s release of economic data. Gross fixed capital formation at current prices rose to 34.3% of GDP in the first quarter of 2026-27, a 2.9 percentage point on-year gain. Across all four quarters of fiscal 2025-26, that proportion was below 32% of GDP.
The hope that India’s economy is headed for a comfort zone on overall investment got a boost from Monday’s release of economic data. Gross fixed capital formation at current prices rose to 34.3% of GDP in the first quarter of 2026-27, a 2.9 percentage point on-year gain. Across all four quarters of fiscal 2025-26, that proportion was below 32% of GDP.
This year, however, the chance of getting within reach of the ‘boom’ level of 35%, last seen two decades ago (under the old data series), is looking up. That’s heartening. The public versus private sector comparison of the pace of this updrive over the past five quarters, though, reveals no breakout of acceleration led by the latter.
Such an investment shift is awaited for three reasons. One, fiscal space for sustainable capex stimulus has shrunk, as macro stability demands a tighter fisc. Two, private investors hold the key to a dream run of investment nearing 40% of GDP, the sort of ratio that led China’s emergence. And three, it remains a fair bet that private capital tends to get allocated more efficiently from an output point of view, since it’s guided by market forces to a greater extent. Investment efficiency does make a difference.