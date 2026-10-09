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Mint Quick Edit | India’s latest GST reforms should help turn production more competitive

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read9 Oct 2026, 07:01 AM IST
By design, a value-addition tax like GST is supposed to relieve commerce of the burden of tax cascades along value chains.
By design, a value-addition tax like GST is supposed to relieve commerce of the burden of tax cascades along value chains.
Summary

The broad aim of the GST Council's reform package is to ease processes and compliance. A big gain will be the working capital that would be unlocked—especially for businesses with long or highly taxed supply chains. The changes deserve a warm welcome.

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Data shows that India’s GST rate cuts of September 2025 served as a consumption stimulus. Reforms approved by the GST Council on Thursday covering procedural aspects of GST 2.0 could give production a push.

Data shows that India’s GST rate cuts of September 2025 served as a consumption stimulus. Reforms approved by the GST Council on Thursday covering procedural aspects of GST 2.0 could give production a push.

Apart from making it easier to register for this tax, offering a breather on being arrested for misdeeds and easing penalties, the package promises taxpayers faster approval of claims, among other benefits. The broad aim is to ease procedures and hence compliance.

Apart from making it easier to register for this tax, offering a breather on being arrested for misdeeds and easing penalties, the package promises taxpayers faster approval of claims, among other benefits. The broad aim is to ease procedures and hence compliance.

While the regime has matured and revenues have stabilized, it had gained much complexity along the way. A common taxpayer complaint among businesses has been how long it takes to get refunds, as often due for input tax credit pile-ups. Delays needlessly soak up working capital and make it harder to rotate money competitively across production cycles.

By design, a value-addition tax like GST is supposed to relieve commerce of the burden of tax cascades along value chains. But since money has time value, that gain kicks in fully only if no cash is held up.

Speedy releases will be particularly useful for industries with long or highly taxed input networks. Overdue these reforms may be, but they deserve a hearty welcome.

Gift this article

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | India’s latest GST reforms should help turn production more competitive

Mint Quick Edit | India’s latest GST reforms should help turn production more competitive

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read9 Oct 2026, 07:01 AM IST
By design, a value-addition tax like GST is supposed to relieve commerce of the burden of tax cascades along value chains.
By design, a value-addition tax like GST is supposed to relieve commerce of the burden of tax cascades along value chains.
Summary

The broad aim of the GST Council's reform package is to ease processes and compliance. A big gain will be the working capital that would be unlocked—especially for businesses with long or highly taxed supply chains. The changes deserve a warm welcome.

Gift this article

Data shows that India’s GST rate cuts of September 2025 served as a consumption stimulus. Reforms approved by the GST Council on Thursday covering procedural aspects of GST 2.0 could give production a push.

Data shows that India’s GST rate cuts of September 2025 served as a consumption stimulus. Reforms approved by the GST Council on Thursday covering procedural aspects of GST 2.0 could give production a push.

Apart from making it easier to register for this tax, offering a breather on being arrested for misdeeds and easing penalties, the package promises taxpayers faster approval of claims, among other benefits. The broad aim is to ease procedures and hence compliance.

Apart from making it easier to register for this tax, offering a breather on being arrested for misdeeds and easing penalties, the package promises taxpayers faster approval of claims, among other benefits. The broad aim is to ease procedures and hence compliance.

While the regime has matured and revenues have stabilized, it had gained much complexity along the way. A common taxpayer complaint among businesses has been how long it takes to get refunds, as often due for input tax credit pile-ups. Delays needlessly soak up working capital and make it harder to rotate money competitively across production cycles.

By design, a value-addition tax like GST is supposed to relieve commerce of the burden of tax cascades along value chains. But since money has time value, that gain kicks in fully only if no cash is held up.

Speedy releases will be particularly useful for industries with long or highly taxed input networks. Overdue these reforms may be, but they deserve a hearty welcome.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | India’s latest GST reforms should help turn production more competitive
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