Mint Quick Edit | India’s latest GST reforms should help turn production more competitive

Data shows that India’s GST rate cuts of September 2025 served as a consumption stimulus. Reforms approved by the GST Council on Thursday covering procedural aspects of GST 2.0 could give production a push.
Data shows that India’s GST rate cuts of September 2025 served as a consumption stimulus. Reforms approved by the GST Council on Thursday covering procedural aspects of GST 2.0 could give production a push.
Apart from making it easier to register for this tax, offering a breather on being arrested for misdeeds and easing penalties, the package promises taxpayers faster approval of claims, among other benefits. The broad aim is to ease procedures and hence compliance.
Apart from making it easier to register for this tax, offering a breather on being arrested for misdeeds and easing penalties, the package promises taxpayers faster approval of claims, among other benefits. The broad aim is to ease procedures and hence compliance.
While the regime has matured and revenues have stabilized, it had gained much complexity along the way. A common taxpayer complaint among businesses has been how long it takes to get refunds, as often due for input tax credit pile-ups. Delays needlessly soak up working capital and make it harder to rotate money competitively across production cycles.
By design, a value-addition tax like GST is supposed to relieve commerce of the burden of tax cascades along value chains. But since money has time value, that gain kicks in fully only if no cash is held up.
Speedy releases will be particularly useful for industries with long or highly taxed input networks. Overdue these reforms may be, but they deserve a hearty welcome.