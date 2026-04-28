The India-New Zealand free trade agreement (FTA) signed on Monday is the latest in a series of bilateral pacts India has struck. Once operationalized, it will allow India zero-duty access for all goods along with easier mobility for professionals to work in New Zealand, which has also committed to invest $20 billion in India over many years.
Mint Quick Edit | The India-New Zealand trade pact opens up new avenues for trade and investment
SummaryIndia’s FTA with New Zealand may look modest in scale, but it should deliver the benefits of closer economic ties. It’s also consistent with New Delhi's broad approach to trade expansion via bilateral deals with select countries.
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