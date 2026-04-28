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Mint Quick Edit | The India-New Zealand trade pact opens up new avenues for trade and investment

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read28 Apr 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Given its advanced quality standards, enhanced trade with New Zealand may help Indian exporters get more competitive on a front other than cost.
Given its advanced quality standards, enhanced trade with New Zealand may help Indian exporters get more competitive on a front other than cost. (PTI)
Summary

India’s FTA with New Zealand may look modest in scale, but it should deliver the benefits of closer economic ties. It’s also consistent with New Delhi's broad approach to trade expansion via bilateral deals with select countries.

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The India-New Zealand free trade agreement (FTA) signed on Monday is the latest in a series of bilateral pacts India has struck. Once operationalized, it will allow India zero-duty access for all goods along with easier mobility for professionals to work in New Zealand, which has also committed to invest $20 billion in India over many years.

The India-New Zealand free trade agreement (FTA) signed on Monday is the latest in a series of bilateral pacts India has struck. Once operationalized, it will allow India zero-duty access for all goods along with easier mobility for professionals to work in New Zealand, which has also committed to invest $20 billion in India over many years.

Also Read | Ficci president: The India–New Zealand FTA is a gateway to Asia-Pacific markets

In return, New Zealand will get calibrated access to Indian markets across 70% of tariff lines, covering 95% of its exports. Sensitive sectors such as dairy have been kept out, although with tariffs slashed, New Zealand kiwis may taste sweeter to Indians.

Also Read | Trade turmoil: India should spearhead a resilience alliance of neutral nations

Overall, the pact is another shot in the arm for New Delhi’s strategy of going for bilateral economic deals rather than join big trade groupings. Trade in goods and services with New Zealand stood at $2.4 billion in 2024. That’s small, but therein lies an opportunity to expand.

Also Read | Why the latest WTO meeting was another nail in the coffin of multilateralism

Given its advanced quality standards, enhanced trade with New Zealand may help Indian exporters get more competitive on a front other than cost. As with other deals, the emphasis seems on so-called complementarities rather than head-on competition. It’s part of the cautious approach taken by New Delhi.

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The India-New Zealand trade pact opens up new avenues for trade and investment

Mint Quick Edit | The India-New Zealand trade pact opens up new avenues for trade and investment

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read28 Apr 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Given its advanced quality standards, enhanced trade with New Zealand may help Indian exporters get more competitive on a front other than cost.
Given its advanced quality standards, enhanced trade with New Zealand may help Indian exporters get more competitive on a front other than cost. (PTI)
Summary

India’s FTA with New Zealand may look modest in scale, but it should deliver the benefits of closer economic ties. It’s also consistent with New Delhi's broad approach to trade expansion via bilateral deals with select countries.

Gift this article

The India-New Zealand free trade agreement (FTA) signed on Monday is the latest in a series of bilateral pacts India has struck. Once operationalized, it will allow India zero-duty access for all goods along with easier mobility for professionals to work in New Zealand, which has also committed to invest $20 billion in India over many years.

The India-New Zealand free trade agreement (FTA) signed on Monday is the latest in a series of bilateral pacts India has struck. Once operationalized, it will allow India zero-duty access for all goods along with easier mobility for professionals to work in New Zealand, which has also committed to invest $20 billion in India over many years.

Also Read | Ficci president: The India–New Zealand FTA is a gateway to Asia-Pacific markets

In return, New Zealand will get calibrated access to Indian markets across 70% of tariff lines, covering 95% of its exports. Sensitive sectors such as dairy have been kept out, although with tariffs slashed, New Zealand kiwis may taste sweeter to Indians.

Also Read | Trade turmoil: India should spearhead a resilience alliance of neutral nations

Overall, the pact is another shot in the arm for New Delhi’s strategy of going for bilateral economic deals rather than join big trade groupings. Trade in goods and services with New Zealand stood at $2.4 billion in 2024. That’s small, but therein lies an opportunity to expand.

Also Read | Why the latest WTO meeting was another nail in the coffin of multilateralism

Given its advanced quality standards, enhanced trade with New Zealand may help Indian exporters get more competitive on a front other than cost. As with other deals, the emphasis seems on so-called complementarities rather than head-on competition. It’s part of the cautious approach taken by New Delhi.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The India-New Zealand trade pact opens up new avenues for trade and investment
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