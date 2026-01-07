The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for Indian services in December released on Tuesday mirrors the trend in manufacturing, with the year ending on a note of moderation. The reading dipped to an 11-month low of 58.0 from 59.8 in November. The PMI for manufacturing reported days earlier fell to 55.0 from 56.6 over the same period.
Mint Quick Edit | India’s PMI dipped in December for both services and factories but that’s no cause for concern
SummaryIndia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index readings softened as 2025 drew to a close, but too slightly to pose a worry. The economy has done well. Next year’s hope is that it shows up in corporate earnings.
