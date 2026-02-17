Mint Quick Edit | India’s unemployment edges up—but job quality is the real challenge
Summary
India’s unemployment rate rose in January, as both PLFS and CMIE data shows. But in an economy marked by informal work and weak productivity, the joblessness count matters less than the quality of jobs. On this score, ‘developed economy’ status seems very far away.
India’s unemployment rate rose a bit this January to 5.0% from 4.8% in December, as seen in the monthly bulletin of the government’s Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released on Monday.
