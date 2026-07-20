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Mint Quick Edit | Indian bank profits are on an incline but retail asset quality must be kept on the risk radar

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read20 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
An emerging concern has been an uptrend in retail loans.
An emerging concern has been an uptrend in retail loans.(Mint)
Summary

The sector turned in a heartening performance over the last quarter, with banks like Kotak Mahindra, Axis, Yes and ICICI showing double-digit gains. Corporate lending has picked up too. The retail segment, though, should be under risk watch.

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This weekend saw several banks report quarterly results, with the emerging picture looking bright. Net profit surged: Kotak Mahindra Bank’s surged 26% from a year earlier in the April-June quarter, Axis Bank’s 23%, Yes Bank’s 34% and ICICI Bank’s 16%.

This weekend saw several banks report quarterly results, with the emerging picture looking bright. Net profit surged: Kotak Mahindra Bank’s surged 26% from a year earlier in the April-June quarter, Axis Bank’s 23%, Yes Bank’s 34% and ICICI Bank’s 16%.

Also Read | Capital adequacy disclosure: greater transparency is good for Indian banking

Among the not so spectacular results were those of HDFC Bank and IDBI Bank, both of which saw net profit rise 5%. What seems to stand out is the quarter’s healthy expansion in loans extended by banks—gross advances grew 15% and 20%, respectively, for HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, for instance.

Also Read | Paytm, Mythos and beyond: India’s banking system can’t afford risky links

Meanwhile, the ratio of bad loans to total advances stayed low all across. Overall, the sector appears to be doing well. Corporate clients taking more loans could be a signal of investment in the economy gaining momentum. Other signs of it exist too. If so, India’s economy might be broadening its base of drivers.

Also Read | Household debt must ease before it constrains demand in India

If so, India’s economy might be broadening its base of drivers. An emerging concern, though, has been an uptrend in retail loans that risks inducing stress points in the credit market beyond a point. To mitigate this risk, household incomes must rise faster. More money needs to reach people’s hands, even as capital investors are rewarded, and convincing evidence of that is awaited.

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Indian bank profits are on an incline but retail asset quality must be kept on the risk radar

Mint Quick Edit | Indian bank profits are on an incline but retail asset quality must be kept on the risk radar

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read20 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
An emerging concern has been an uptrend in retail loans.
An emerging concern has been an uptrend in retail loans.(Mint)
Summary

The sector turned in a heartening performance over the last quarter, with banks like Kotak Mahindra, Axis, Yes and ICICI showing double-digit gains. Corporate lending has picked up too. The retail segment, though, should be under risk watch.

Gift this article

This weekend saw several banks report quarterly results, with the emerging picture looking bright. Net profit surged: Kotak Mahindra Bank’s surged 26% from a year earlier in the April-June quarter, Axis Bank’s 23%, Yes Bank’s 34% and ICICI Bank’s 16%.

This weekend saw several banks report quarterly results, with the emerging picture looking bright. Net profit surged: Kotak Mahindra Bank’s surged 26% from a year earlier in the April-June quarter, Axis Bank’s 23%, Yes Bank’s 34% and ICICI Bank’s 16%.

Also Read | Capital adequacy disclosure: greater transparency is good for Indian banking

Among the not so spectacular results were those of HDFC Bank and IDBI Bank, both of which saw net profit rise 5%. What seems to stand out is the quarter’s healthy expansion in loans extended by banks—gross advances grew 15% and 20%, respectively, for HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, for instance.

Also Read | Paytm, Mythos and beyond: India’s banking system can’t afford risky links

Meanwhile, the ratio of bad loans to total advances stayed low all across. Overall, the sector appears to be doing well. Corporate clients taking more loans could be a signal of investment in the economy gaining momentum. Other signs of it exist too. If so, India’s economy might be broadening its base of drivers.

Also Read | Household debt must ease before it constrains demand in India

If so, India’s economy might be broadening its base of drivers. An emerging concern, though, has been an uptrend in retail loans that risks inducing stress points in the credit market beyond a point. To mitigate this risk, household incomes must rise faster. More money needs to reach people’s hands, even as capital investors are rewarded, and convincing evidence of that is awaited.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Indian bank profits are on an incline but retail asset quality must be kept on the risk radar
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