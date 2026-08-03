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Mint Quick Edit | The Indian economy is looking up—look at last month’s consumption indicators

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read3 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Wholesale car sales for July showed a bounce.
Wholesale car sales for July showed a bounce. (Mint)
Summary

From automobile sales to GST collections, July’s numbers spell good news on the growth front for India. While we may have escaped the worst feared effects of the war in West Asia, price stability remains a concern.

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A mix of newly released data on commercial activity shows India’s economy looking up. Wholesale car sales for July showed a bounce. Maruti Suzuki, for instance, recorded a 34% jump in unit sales last month from a year earlier, while rival carmaker Hyundai Motor India posted a 25% increase.

A mix of newly released data on commercial activity shows India’s economy looking up. Wholesale car sales for July showed a bounce. Maruti Suzuki, for instance, recorded a 34% jump in unit sales last month from a year earlier, while rival carmaker Hyundai Motor India posted a 25% increase.

Separately, the government reported GST revenue figures, which point to buoyancy in overall consumption. Gross collections in July rose 15.4% from the same month of 2025 to 2.11 trillion, the fastest growth in more than a year.

Separately, the government reported GST revenue figures, which point to buoyancy in overall consumption. Gross collections in July rose 15.4% from the same month of 2025 to 2.11 trillion, the fastest growth in more than a year.

Corporate earnings for the three months ended on 30 June have been a mixed bag, with cost inflation taking a toll on some businesses. But on the whole, the economy has shown impressive resilience against external shocks delivered by the war in West Asia.

That drag still remains, with US military action showing an inverse link with global oil prices. Thankfully, the effects of this year’s oil shock have wrought less damage than once feared, though market watchers warn that some of the impact has merely been pushed ahead.

Even if so, policymakers have reason to be optimistic on growth. Price stability looks like India’s bigger challenge.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The Indian economy is looking up—look at last month’s consumption indicators

Mint Quick Edit | The Indian economy is looking up—look at last month’s consumption indicators

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read3 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Wholesale car sales for July showed a bounce.
Wholesale car sales for July showed a bounce. (Mint)
Summary

From automobile sales to GST collections, July’s numbers spell good news on the growth front for India. While we may have escaped the worst feared effects of the war in West Asia, price stability remains a concern.

Gift this article

A mix of newly released data on commercial activity shows India’s economy looking up. Wholesale car sales for July showed a bounce. Maruti Suzuki, for instance, recorded a 34% jump in unit sales last month from a year earlier, while rival carmaker Hyundai Motor India posted a 25% increase.

A mix of newly released data on commercial activity shows India’s economy looking up. Wholesale car sales for July showed a bounce. Maruti Suzuki, for instance, recorded a 34% jump in unit sales last month from a year earlier, while rival carmaker Hyundai Motor India posted a 25% increase.

Separately, the government reported GST revenue figures, which point to buoyancy in overall consumption. Gross collections in July rose 15.4% from the same month of 2025 to 2.11 trillion, the fastest growth in more than a year.

Separately, the government reported GST revenue figures, which point to buoyancy in overall consumption. Gross collections in July rose 15.4% from the same month of 2025 to 2.11 trillion, the fastest growth in more than a year.

Corporate earnings for the three months ended on 30 June have been a mixed bag, with cost inflation taking a toll on some businesses. But on the whole, the economy has shown impressive resilience against external shocks delivered by the war in West Asia.

That drag still remains, with US military action showing an inverse link with global oil prices. Thankfully, the effects of this year’s oil shock have wrought less damage than once feared, though market watchers warn that some of the impact has merely been pushed ahead.

Even if so, policymakers have reason to be optimistic on growth. Price stability looks like India’s bigger challenge.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The Indian economy is looking up—look at last month’s consumption indicators
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