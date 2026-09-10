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Mint Quick Edit | The odds seem stacked against Indian IT players: do they have a way out?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read10 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Woes have arisen along with investor concerns over India’s IT sector lagging on artificial intelligence (AI).
Woes have arisen along with investor concerns over India’s IT sector lagging on artificial intelligence (AI). (Pexels)
Summary

Indian information technology (IT) stocks can't seem to catch a break. Between America’s bars for foreign workers and a possible Fed rate hike, they have unenviably little space to make their hope of riding an AI wave materialize.

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India’s equity market has been weak for a while, but information technology (IT) shares took a particularly hard beating on Wednesday. The IT index of BSE was down about 3% against a 1%-odd decline in the broader Sensex. Coforge fell more than 5% after its chairman resigned amid concerns over its board evaluation process.

India’s equity market has been weak for a while, but information technology (IT) shares took a particularly hard beating on Wednesday. The IT index of BSE was down about 3% against a 1%-odd decline in the broader Sensex. Coforge fell more than 5% after its chairman resigned amid concerns over its board evaluation process.

Cognizant saw a key labour-certification process needed for talent management suspended by the US Department of Labor. The Trump administration’s disapproval of foreign workers in the US has already spelt trouble for Indian IT service providers, with hiring non-US citizens for work in America getting costlier as a result.

Cognizant saw a key labour-certification process needed for talent management suspended by the US Department of Labor. The Trump administration’s disapproval of foreign workers in the US has already spelt trouble for Indian IT service providers, with hiring non-US citizens for work in America getting costlier as a result.

Meanwhile, strong payroll data has made a Fed rate hike more likely. If borrowing costs climb, US businesses may cut budgets; that could hurt Indian IT firms.

Such woes have arisen along with investor concerns over India’s IT sector lagging on artificial intelligence (AI). That service providers have a valuable role of expertise in helping clients adopt AI and adapt to it has been a narrative gaining ground, but investors may want to see the money in this opportunity before they buy it. Unfortunately, it seems to be taking rather long.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The odds seem stacked against Indian IT players: do they have a way out?

Mint Quick Edit | The odds seem stacked against Indian IT players: do they have a way out?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read10 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Woes have arisen along with investor concerns over India’s IT sector lagging on artificial intelligence (AI).
Woes have arisen along with investor concerns over India’s IT sector lagging on artificial intelligence (AI). (Pexels)
Summary

Indian information technology (IT) stocks can't seem to catch a break. Between America’s bars for foreign workers and a possible Fed rate hike, they have unenviably little space to make their hope of riding an AI wave materialize.

Gift this article

India’s equity market has been weak for a while, but information technology (IT) shares took a particularly hard beating on Wednesday. The IT index of BSE was down about 3% against a 1%-odd decline in the broader Sensex. Coforge fell more than 5% after its chairman resigned amid concerns over its board evaluation process.

India’s equity market has been weak for a while, but information technology (IT) shares took a particularly hard beating on Wednesday. The IT index of BSE was down about 3% against a 1%-odd decline in the broader Sensex. Coforge fell more than 5% after its chairman resigned amid concerns over its board evaluation process.

Cognizant saw a key labour-certification process needed for talent management suspended by the US Department of Labor. The Trump administration’s disapproval of foreign workers in the US has already spelt trouble for Indian IT service providers, with hiring non-US citizens for work in America getting costlier as a result.

Cognizant saw a key labour-certification process needed for talent management suspended by the US Department of Labor. The Trump administration’s disapproval of foreign workers in the US has already spelt trouble for Indian IT service providers, with hiring non-US citizens for work in America getting costlier as a result.

Meanwhile, strong payroll data has made a Fed rate hike more likely. If borrowing costs climb, US businesses may cut budgets; that could hurt Indian IT firms.

Such woes have arisen along with investor concerns over India’s IT sector lagging on artificial intelligence (AI). That service providers have a valuable role of expertise in helping clients adopt AI and adapt to it has been a narrative gaining ground, but investors may want to see the money in this opportunity before they buy it. Unfortunately, it seems to be taking rather long.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The odds seem stacked against Indian IT players: do they have a way out?
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