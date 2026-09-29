Mint Quick Edit | Indian stocks near a six-month low: will domestic investors stay invested?

Extending seven straight weeks of losses, Indian shares took a fresh beating on Monday, with the BSE Sensex losing 1.5% to reach its lowest in nearly six months. The selloff was across sectors, followed routs in Korean and Chinese equities, and came as oil prices surged above $108 a barrel.
This was triggered by the US rejection of Iran’s peace-deal proposal that dimmed hopes of this conflict coming to an end anytime soon. After having stayed oddly moderate for a stretch, oil prices have again cast a shadow over India’s economy.