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Mint Quick Edit | Indian stocks near a six-month low: will domestic investors stay invested?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read29 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Corporate earnings have shown resilience in a tough environment but foreign investors seem unimpressed.
Corporate earnings have shown resilience in a tough environment but foreign investors seem unimpressed.
Summary

Rising oil prices and US bond yields have taken a toll on the Indian stock market, although corporate earnings have held up in a war-torn year. One trend to track is local investor money leaving our shores in search of better returns.

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Extending seven straight weeks of losses, Indian shares took a fresh beating on Monday, with the BSE Sensex losing 1.5% to reach its lowest in nearly six months. The selloff was across sectors, followed routs in Korean and Chinese equities, and came as oil prices surged above $108 a barrel.

Extending seven straight weeks of losses, Indian shares took a fresh beating on Monday, with the BSE Sensex losing 1.5% to reach its lowest in nearly six months. The selloff was across sectors, followed routs in Korean and Chinese equities, and came as oil prices surged above $108 a barrel.

This was triggered by the US rejection of Iran’s peace-deal proposal that dimmed hopes of this conflict coming to an end anytime soon. After having stayed oddly moderate for a stretch, oil prices have again cast a shadow over India’s economy.

This was triggered by the US rejection of Iran’s peace-deal proposal that dimmed hopes of this conflict coming to an end anytime soon. After having stayed oddly moderate for a stretch, oil prices have again cast a shadow over India’s economy.

Given India’s reliance on energy imports, India’s external balances could come under another round of pressure, even as fuel costs impact inflation. That US bonds have begun yielding more has also dimmed the relative global attractiveness of Indian assets. Corporate earnings have shown resilience in a tough environment. Foreign investors seem unimpressed, though.

While domestic flows into equities have been stable, Indian households may be tempted to follow the lead of family offices by investing in foreign stocks. It may not come to that, given India’s growth momentum, but Indian stock indices would have to resume their climb.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Indian stocks near a six-month low: will domestic investors stay invested?

Mint Quick Edit | Indian stocks near a six-month low: will domestic investors stay invested?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read29 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Corporate earnings have shown resilience in a tough environment but foreign investors seem unimpressed.
Corporate earnings have shown resilience in a tough environment but foreign investors seem unimpressed.
Summary

Rising oil prices and US bond yields have taken a toll on the Indian stock market, although corporate earnings have held up in a war-torn year. One trend to track is local investor money leaving our shores in search of better returns.

Gift this article

Extending seven straight weeks of losses, Indian shares took a fresh beating on Monday, with the BSE Sensex losing 1.5% to reach its lowest in nearly six months. The selloff was across sectors, followed routs in Korean and Chinese equities, and came as oil prices surged above $108 a barrel.

Extending seven straight weeks of losses, Indian shares took a fresh beating on Monday, with the BSE Sensex losing 1.5% to reach its lowest in nearly six months. The selloff was across sectors, followed routs in Korean and Chinese equities, and came as oil prices surged above $108 a barrel.

This was triggered by the US rejection of Iran’s peace-deal proposal that dimmed hopes of this conflict coming to an end anytime soon. After having stayed oddly moderate for a stretch, oil prices have again cast a shadow over India’s economy.

This was triggered by the US rejection of Iran’s peace-deal proposal that dimmed hopes of this conflict coming to an end anytime soon. After having stayed oddly moderate for a stretch, oil prices have again cast a shadow over India’s economy.

Given India’s reliance on energy imports, India’s external balances could come under another round of pressure, even as fuel costs impact inflation. That US bonds have begun yielding more has also dimmed the relative global attractiveness of Indian assets. Corporate earnings have shown resilience in a tough environment. Foreign investors seem unimpressed, though.

While domestic flows into equities have been stable, Indian households may be tempted to follow the lead of family offices by investing in foreign stocks. It may not come to that, given India’s growth momentum, but Indian stock indices would have to resume their climb.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Indian stocks near a six-month low: will domestic investors stay invested?
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