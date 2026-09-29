Mint Quick Edit | Indian stocks near a six-month low: will domestic investors stay invested?

Extending seven straight weeks of losses, Indian shares took a fresh beating on Monday, with the BSE Sensex losing 1.5% to reach its lowest in nearly six months. The selloff was across sectors, followed routs in Korean and Chinese equities, and came as oil prices surged above $108 a barrel.
Extending seven straight weeks of losses, Indian shares took a fresh beating on Monday, with the BSE Sensex losing 1.5% to reach its lowest in nearly six months. The selloff was across sectors, followed routs in Korean and Chinese equities, and came as oil prices surged above $108 a barrel.
This was triggered by the US rejection of Iran’s peace-deal proposal that dimmed hopes of this conflict coming to an end anytime soon. After having stayed oddly moderate for a stretch, oil prices have again cast a shadow over India’s economy.
This was triggered by the US rejection of Iran’s peace-deal proposal that dimmed hopes of this conflict coming to an end anytime soon. After having stayed oddly moderate for a stretch, oil prices have again cast a shadow over India’s economy.
Given India’s reliance on energy imports, India’s external balances could come under another round of pressure, even as fuel costs impact inflation. That US bonds have begun yielding more has also dimmed the relative global attractiveness of Indian assets. Corporate earnings have shown resilience in a tough environment. Foreign investors seem unimpressed, though.
While domestic flows into equities have been stable, Indian households may be tempted to follow the lead of family offices by investing in foreign stocks. It may not come to that, given India’s growth momentum, but Indian stock indices would have to resume their climb.