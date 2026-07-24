Mint Quick Edit | When will Indian stocks look up again? An end to this year’s oil shock will help

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read24 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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The spillovers of rising oil prices would weigh on Indian businesses, which explains subdued stock market sentiment. (REUTERS)
Summary
India Inc’s last-quarter earnings hold promise while economic conditions show signs of improvement, but the war in West Asia has cast a shadow on market sentiment again. Investors need relief from energy-cost uncertainty.

Just when it seemed as if the tide was turning for the Indian share market, indices slid again. On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex index dropped for the fourth session in a row to 76,391.

America’s continued pounding of Iran over the past dozen-odd nights has weakened hopes of a return to the peace process. Iran has been steadfast in its stance, responding with counter attacks on US military facilities in the Gulf. The result: the Strait of Hormuz is shut again.

That has sent Brent crude oil prices above $96 a barrel. If they persist at these levels, India might have to give up on the relief it was betting on when the two principal warring sides sued for an interim peace deal in June.

Given how India ships in much of its oil, it faces a bloated import bill and renewed pressure on the rupee. The spillovers would weigh on Indian businesses, which explains subdued stock market sentiment.

On a positive note, though, the earnings of India Inc for the April-June quarter have been encouraging. Bank lending is showing buoyancy too, which could signal a broader pick-up in the economy.

Overall, conditions are looking up, but the war in West Asia needs to end for associated uncertainties to lift.

About the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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