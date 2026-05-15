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Mint Quick Edit | The government may not be able to shield consumers from inflation much longer

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read15 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
As inflationary pressures get generalized and the Centre is left with no option but to let fuel prices rise, retail inflation will take a sharper incline.
As inflationary pressures get generalized and the Centre is left with no option but to let fuel prices rise, retail inflation will take a sharper incline.(REUTERS)
Summary

Inflation measured by India’s wholesale price index (WPI) more than doubled in April. This gauge is more sensitive to oil shocks than the consumer price index, but the latter can’t escape. What’ll RBI do?

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Although retail prices stayed largely cool, inflation at the wholesale level ran hot last month in a sign that supply shortages caused by the war in West Asia have started to feed price pressures.

Although retail prices stayed largely cool, inflation at the wholesale level ran hot last month in a sign that supply shortages caused by the war in West Asia have started to feed price pressures.

The wholesale inflation rate for April more than doubled to 8.3% from a year earlier, compared to 3.9% in March, according to government data issued on Thursday.

The wholesale inflation rate for April more than doubled to 8.3% from a year earlier, compared to 3.9% in March, according to government data issued on Thursday.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Inflation is rising—can hawkish monetary policy be far away?

April’s reading was the highest in three-and-a-half years. Prices of crude petroleum and natural gas were up 67.2% from a year earlier, while the fuel and power inflation rate surged to 24.7% in April from almost 1.1% in March. Manufactured products also saw their inflation rise to 4.6% from 3.4%.

Also Read | When inflation rises and growth slows: rethinking your portfolio

On the whole, it is clear that higher input costs are driving up factory-gate prices. Consumers at large haven’t yet felt the heat partly because of the primacy of food in the consumer goods basket and the government’s cap on fuel prices that’s looking less tenable by the day.

Also Read | Inflation expectations: Whose perceptions are these anyway?

As inflationary pressures get generalized and the Centre is left with no option but to let fuel prices rise, retail inflation will take a sharper incline. In other words, the central bank’s inflation-targeting credentials will be tested once again. How severely is the only question.

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The government may not be able to shield consumers from inflation much longer

Mint Quick Edit | The government may not be able to shield consumers from inflation much longer

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read15 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
As inflationary pressures get generalized and the Centre is left with no option but to let fuel prices rise, retail inflation will take a sharper incline.
As inflationary pressures get generalized and the Centre is left with no option but to let fuel prices rise, retail inflation will take a sharper incline.(REUTERS)
Summary

Inflation measured by India’s wholesale price index (WPI) more than doubled in April. This gauge is more sensitive to oil shocks than the consumer price index, but the latter can’t escape. What’ll RBI do?

Gift this article

Although retail prices stayed largely cool, inflation at the wholesale level ran hot last month in a sign that supply shortages caused by the war in West Asia have started to feed price pressures.

Although retail prices stayed largely cool, inflation at the wholesale level ran hot last month in a sign that supply shortages caused by the war in West Asia have started to feed price pressures.

The wholesale inflation rate for April more than doubled to 8.3% from a year earlier, compared to 3.9% in March, according to government data issued on Thursday.

The wholesale inflation rate for April more than doubled to 8.3% from a year earlier, compared to 3.9% in March, according to government data issued on Thursday.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Inflation is rising—can hawkish monetary policy be far away?

April’s reading was the highest in three-and-a-half years. Prices of crude petroleum and natural gas were up 67.2% from a year earlier, while the fuel and power inflation rate surged to 24.7% in April from almost 1.1% in March. Manufactured products also saw their inflation rise to 4.6% from 3.4%.

Also Read | When inflation rises and growth slows: rethinking your portfolio

On the whole, it is clear that higher input costs are driving up factory-gate prices. Consumers at large haven’t yet felt the heat partly because of the primacy of food in the consumer goods basket and the government’s cap on fuel prices that’s looking less tenable by the day.

Also Read | Inflation expectations: Whose perceptions are these anyway?

As inflationary pressures get generalized and the Centre is left with no option but to let fuel prices rise, retail inflation will take a sharper incline. In other words, the central bank’s inflation-targeting credentials will be tested once again. How severely is the only question.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The government may not be able to shield consumers from inflation much longer
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