Mint Quick Edit | Investors cheered the US trade reset but does this mark a long-awaited market turnaround?
After a long slump, equity market indices leapt on news of an India-US trade deal. The rupee rose too. Has global geopolitics turned favourable again—and what does it mean for capital inflows?
After nearly one-and-a-half years of broad weakness, India’s stock market began to flash signs of a revival on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex jumped more than 4% in early trade before closing 2.5% higher at 83,739, while the rupee strengthened more than 1% against the US dollar to 90.27.