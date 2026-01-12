English
  • English
  • हिंदी

Mint Quick Edit | What can Iran’s street unrest be traced to: US sanctions or its ‘oil curse’?

Mint Editorial Board 1 min read 12 Jan 2026, 07:00 am IST
For better or worse, what the US does could shape how things pan out in Iran. (REUTERS)
For better or worse, what the US does could shape how things pan out in Iran. (REUTERS)
Summary

Iran’s streets have erupted in protests sparked by an inflation crisis led by a currency slide. Both structural and external factors have been at play. Let’s see what its economy’s squeezer-in-chief, the US, does next.

As urban spaces rage with protests, Iran seems in turmoil again. Is America’s long squeeze of Iran’s economy at work? Or a classic “oil curse"? The stir was set off by an inflation flare-up caused by a crash in the Iranian rial. It slid by more than 40% last year, sending retail prices skyward.

Also Read | Trump’s Venezuela playbook won’t work in Iran: Here’s why

Given its informal hydrocarbon exports, its actual trade balance is as hazy as a dust-storm. But structurally, as with any other oil economy, hydrocarbon exports had long given its currency such strength that it “cursed" all other industries, which were rendered unable to compete abroad. This nixed efforts to diversify away from oil and spelt high import dependence for household needs.

Also Read | Nouriel Roubini: Regime change in Iran could give peace a chance in West Asia

For stability, US-aligned Gulf states adopted dollar pegs. But Iran’s economy wasn’t just unable to attain self-sufficiency, US curbs on its oil exports ruptured it in a way that widened its non-oil deficit, choked capital inflows and crushed its market rial.

Also Read | Venezuela, Iran could further pressure oil prices in 2026

Both structural and external factors, thus, have fomented street unrest in Iran. Of course, it seems more than just discontent over the cost of living, with calls for a regime overthrow in the air too. For better or worse, what the US does could shape how this pans out.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue