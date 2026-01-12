Mint Quick Edit | What can Iran’s street unrest be traced to: US sanctions or its ‘oil curse’?
Iran’s streets have erupted in protests sparked by an inflation crisis led by a currency slide. Both structural and external factors have been at play. Let’s see what its economy’s squeezer-in-chief, the US, does next.
As urban spaces rage with protests, Iran seems in turmoil again. Is America’s long squeeze of Iran’s economy at work? Or a classic “oil curse"? The stir was set off by an inflation flare-up caused by a crash in the Iranian rial. It slid by more than 40% last year, sending retail prices skyward.