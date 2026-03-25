With the war in West Asia stretching on, estimates of its economic damage have begun to emerge. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs slashed its outlook on India’s economic growth to 5.9% in 2026 from 7% before the war started. This is substantial, especially given the uncertainty over how long global hydrocarbon markets will stay roiled; the longer they do, the greater the hit.
Mint Quick Edit | As the rumbles of war reach India, will RBI be pushed into rate hikes this year?
SummaryGoldman Sachs’ forecast of how the Gulf war will impact the Indian economy in 2026 paints a gloomy picture on growth more than inflation. Yet, with the rupee under pressure, RBI may find it has no choice but to tighten monetary policy.
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