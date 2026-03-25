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Mint Quick Edit | As the rumbles of war reach India, will RBI be pushed into rate hikes this year?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read25 Mar 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Rupee support by RBI would be hard to sustain without a tighter monetary policy.
Rupee support by RBI would be hard to sustain without a tighter monetary policy. (Reuters)
Summary

Goldman Sachs’ forecast of how the Gulf war will impact the Indian economy in 2026 paints a gloomy picture on growth more than inflation. Yet, with the rupee under pressure, RBI may find it has no choice but to tighten monetary policy.

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With the war in West Asia stretching on, estimates of its economic damage have begun to emerge. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs slashed its outlook on India’s economic growth to 5.9% in 2026 from 7% before the war started. This is substantial, especially given the uncertainty over how long global hydrocarbon markets will stay roiled; the longer they do, the greater the hit.

With the war in West Asia stretching on, estimates of its economic damage have begun to emerge. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs slashed its outlook on India’s economic growth to 5.9% in 2026 from 7% before the war started. This is substantial, especially given the uncertainty over how long global hydrocarbon markets will stay roiled; the longer they do, the greater the hit.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | An inflationary oil shock? What RBI must be watching closely

With oil, gas and other Gulf-origin supplies disrupted, inflation looks set to rise. At 4.6% this year, by Goldman’s estimate, it would still be within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) tolerance band. That is cold comfort, though. The rupee’s slide to new lows will push up the local prices of all imports, with wide ripple effects, while rupee support by RBI would be hard to sustain without a tighter monetary policy.

Also Read | War-struck rupee: Is it time for currency crisis management?

The American investment bank expects RBI to be pushed into raising its policy rate by 50 basis points. Should that happen, it would mark a reversal of India’s rate-easing cycle even as growth impulses come under pressure. RBI may want to keep policy support for growth going, but whether it opts for a sharper rupee slide or heavier dollar selling, keeping the cost of capital contained has begun to look difficult.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Will war reverberations shake the Indian rupee?
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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | As the rumbles of war reach India, will RBI be pushed into rate hikes this year?

Mint Quick Edit | As the rumbles of war reach India, will RBI be pushed into rate hikes this year?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read25 Mar 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Rupee support by RBI would be hard to sustain without a tighter monetary policy.
Rupee support by RBI would be hard to sustain without a tighter monetary policy. (Reuters)
Summary

Goldman Sachs’ forecast of how the Gulf war will impact the Indian economy in 2026 paints a gloomy picture on growth more than inflation. Yet, with the rupee under pressure, RBI may find it has no choice but to tighten monetary policy.

Gift this article

With the war in West Asia stretching on, estimates of its economic damage have begun to emerge. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs slashed its outlook on India’s economic growth to 5.9% in 2026 from 7% before the war started. This is substantial, especially given the uncertainty over how long global hydrocarbon markets will stay roiled; the longer they do, the greater the hit.

With the war in West Asia stretching on, estimates of its economic damage have begun to emerge. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs slashed its outlook on India’s economic growth to 5.9% in 2026 from 7% before the war started. This is substantial, especially given the uncertainty over how long global hydrocarbon markets will stay roiled; the longer they do, the greater the hit.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | An inflationary oil shock? What RBI must be watching closely

With oil, gas and other Gulf-origin supplies disrupted, inflation looks set to rise. At 4.6% this year, by Goldman’s estimate, it would still be within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) tolerance band. That is cold comfort, though. The rupee’s slide to new lows will push up the local prices of all imports, with wide ripple effects, while rupee support by RBI would be hard to sustain without a tighter monetary policy.

Also Read | War-struck rupee: Is it time for currency crisis management?

The American investment bank expects RBI to be pushed into raising its policy rate by 50 basis points. Should that happen, it would mark a reversal of India’s rate-easing cycle even as growth impulses come under pressure. RBI may want to keep policy support for growth going, but whether it opts for a sharper rupee slide or heavier dollar selling, keeping the cost of capital contained has begun to look difficult.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Will war reverberations shake the Indian rupee?
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | As the rumbles of war reach India, will RBI be pushed into rate hikes this year?
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