With Washington shifting the goalposts of its war against Iran so frequently, observers find it hard to determine which way it is headed. The latest in the clash saw the US reportedly striking an Iranian ammunition dump in Isfahan with a 900kg bunker buster bomb.
Mint Quick Edit | The Iran war: With a lose-lose outcome looking likely, it’s time for damage control
SummaryAmerica’s shifting signals make it hard to grasp where the war is headed, but it looks likely to flare up further. Even if the US backs off at this stage, the global economy has already been hurt. Damage minimization should be the focus—everywhere.
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