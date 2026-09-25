Mint Quick Edit | IRDAI's reform proposals could fix what’s broken and thus help insure more of India

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read25 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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More people will buy insurance if they know they can count on its promise.(AI-generated)
Summary
The insurance regulator's proposals could rein back runaway misselling and turn the sector more customer-friendly. A country that’s sparsely insured should focus on long-term market expansion.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (IRDAI) consultation paper issued this week is a well-intended attempt at reforming the sector. Its proposals aim to lower distribution costs and commissions, ensure greater transparency in the pricing of policy premiums and reduce the management expenses of insurers, among other changes proposed to make products more customer-friendly.

Overall, such reforms should help invigorate the sector in a country where insurance penetration remains extremely low. A flurry of financial products rolled into insurance coverage, with sales agents accused of rampant misselling, has lent urgency to a fix-it mission.

By linking commissions to product complexity and effecting other changes, IRDAI could push back such practices. It is vital that people are clear about the terms of the deal they have signed.

No doubt, tighter caps on premiums and management expenses might dismay some insurers and their agents. But in the long-run, everyone would benefit. More people will buy insurance if they know they can count on its promise, and that should boost sign-ups and help deepen penetration.

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Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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