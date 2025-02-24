Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Is Warren Buffett’s investment inactivity justified?
Summary
- Value investors have been inactive. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on a cash pile of $334 billion, even though McKinsey Global Institute has identified 18 hot fields of business growth. Why so?
Globally, value investors led by billionaire Warren Buffett have had a hard time these past few years, given their commitment not to buy overpriced shares.
