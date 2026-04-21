The sudden twists in West Asia peace talks underscore just how fluid the situation is. On Friday, Iran showed some keenness to engage with the US as it declared the Strait of Hormuz open, but only to slam it shut again the next day.
Mint Quick Edit | Suspense over Islamabad talks: A theatre of bluffs and bluff-calling?
SummaryUS-Iran talks are on, says the White House. They’re off, says the regime in Tehran. Both sides may need a harsh reality check before any headway can be made. As ceasefire time ticks away, are mediators up to that task?
The sudden twists in West Asia peace talks underscore just how fluid the situation is. On Friday, Iran showed some keenness to engage with the US as it declared the Strait of Hormuz open, but only to slam it shut again the next day.
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