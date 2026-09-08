Mint Quick Edit | Isro’s privatization is a non-starter of an idea for a big reason—its role in national security

A letter by a few employees of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), India’s state-run space agency, asking their top boss whether it’ll be privatized (no was the answer) has put a spotlight on the government’s role in business.
A letter by a few employees of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), India’s state-run space agency, asking their top boss whether it’ll be privatized (no was the answer) has put a spotlight on the government’s role in business.
The Centre’s encouragement of the private sector in pursuit of commercial goals by granting it access to Isro launch facilities, coupled with startups recruiting former Isro engineers, may have spread anxiety among staffers over its future.
The Centre’s encouragement of the private sector in pursuit of commercial goals by granting it access to Isro launch facilities, coupled with startups recruiting former Isro engineers, may have spread anxiety among staffers over its future.
The rapid rise of private competition is expected to hog the limelight from now on. Yet, Isro’s privatization is implausible. Space is a strategic sector, after all; its advances have a bearing on national security. A state agency, thus, cannot be dispensed with.
What must be turned over to the market are the business applications of space technology, so that Isro can focus on missions of high national value. Apart from exploration to push the frontiers of knowledge, it must also keep up with other spacefarers like the US and China that may seek to install weapons in space; a global treaty on this exists, but doesn’t bar every kind of weapon.
Since space warfare can’t be ruled out in the future and US-China power rivalry is expected to sharpen, India’s defence planners need to take precautionary measures that may include capability development, if not outright deployment. In other words, advancements critical to the country cannot be left to the profit motive.
Securing India is a fundamental aim of the state, and since space technology has an evident role in it, Isro must remain publicly owned.