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Mint Quick Edit | Isro’s privatization is a non-starter of an idea for a big reason—its role in national security

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read8 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Securing India is a fundamental aim of the state, and since space technology has an evident role in it, Isro must remain publicly owned.
Securing India is a fundamental aim of the state, and since space technology has an evident role in it, Isro must remain publicly owned.(Reuters/ANI)
Summary

Fears of India’s state-run space agency joining the Centre’s disinvestment list are unfounded. As the US and China embark on a space race that might turn hostile, India can’t afford to let go of strategic aims that the profit motive is unlikely to meet.

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A letter by a few employees of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), India’s state-run space agency, asking their top boss whether it’ll be privatized (no was the answer) has put a spotlight on the government’s role in business.

A letter by a few employees of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), India’s state-run space agency, asking their top boss whether it’ll be privatized (no was the answer) has put a spotlight on the government’s role in business.

The Centre’s encouragement of the private sector in pursuit of commercial goals by granting it access to Isro launch facilities, coupled with startups recruiting former Isro engineers, may have spread anxiety among staffers over its future.

The Centre’s encouragement of the private sector in pursuit of commercial goals by granting it access to Isro launch facilities, coupled with startups recruiting former Isro engineers, may have spread anxiety among staffers over its future.

The rapid rise of private competition is expected to hog the limelight from now on. Yet, Isro’s privatization is implausible. Space is a strategic sector, after all; its advances have a bearing on national security. A state agency, thus, cannot be dispensed with.

What must be turned over to the market are the business applications of space technology, so that Isro can focus on missions of high national value. Apart from exploration to push the frontiers of knowledge, it must also keep up with other spacefarers like the US and China that may seek to install weapons in space; a global treaty on this exists, but doesn’t bar every kind of weapon.

Since space warfare can’t be ruled out in the future and US-China power rivalry is expected to sharpen, India’s defence planners need to take precautionary measures that may include capability development, if not outright deployment. In other words, advancements critical to the country cannot be left to the profit motive.

Securing India is a fundamental aim of the state, and since space technology has an evident role in it, Isro must remain publicly owned.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Isro’s privatization is a non-starter of an idea for a big reason—its role in national security

Mint Quick Edit | Isro’s privatization is a non-starter of an idea for a big reason—its role in national security

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read8 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Securing India is a fundamental aim of the state, and since space technology has an evident role in it, Isro must remain publicly owned.
Securing India is a fundamental aim of the state, and since space technology has an evident role in it, Isro must remain publicly owned.(Reuters/ANI)
Summary

Fears of India’s state-run space agency joining the Centre’s disinvestment list are unfounded. As the US and China embark on a space race that might turn hostile, India can’t afford to let go of strategic aims that the profit motive is unlikely to meet.

Gift this article

A letter by a few employees of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), India’s state-run space agency, asking their top boss whether it’ll be privatized (no was the answer) has put a spotlight on the government’s role in business.

A letter by a few employees of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), India’s state-run space agency, asking their top boss whether it’ll be privatized (no was the answer) has put a spotlight on the government’s role in business.

The Centre’s encouragement of the private sector in pursuit of commercial goals by granting it access to Isro launch facilities, coupled with startups recruiting former Isro engineers, may have spread anxiety among staffers over its future.

The Centre’s encouragement of the private sector in pursuit of commercial goals by granting it access to Isro launch facilities, coupled with startups recruiting former Isro engineers, may have spread anxiety among staffers over its future.

The rapid rise of private competition is expected to hog the limelight from now on. Yet, Isro’s privatization is implausible. Space is a strategic sector, after all; its advances have a bearing on national security. A state agency, thus, cannot be dispensed with.

What must be turned over to the market are the business applications of space technology, so that Isro can focus on missions of high national value. Apart from exploration to push the frontiers of knowledge, it must also keep up with other spacefarers like the US and China that may seek to install weapons in space; a global treaty on this exists, but doesn’t bar every kind of weapon.

Since space warfare can’t be ruled out in the future and US-China power rivalry is expected to sharpen, India’s defence planners need to take precautionary measures that may include capability development, if not outright deployment. In other words, advancements critical to the country cannot be left to the profit motive.

Securing India is a fundamental aim of the state, and since space technology has an evident role in it, Isro must remain publicly owned.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Isro’s privatization is a non-starter of an idea for a big reason—its role in national security
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