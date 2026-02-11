Mint Quick Edit | January auto sales ease anxiety over India’s K-shaped recovery from the pandemic
Summary
January’s retail auto sales numbers show impressive growth across vehicle segments. The star showing was by two-wheelers, which recorded a belated surge after the GST reset of 2025.
Vehicle sales in January should put smiles on many faces. Overall retail sales, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations on Tuesday, grew about 18% from a year earlier to 2.72 million.
