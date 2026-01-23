Mint Quick Edit | Can Bezos’s Blue Origin do what Amazon’s Kuiper couldn’t—take on Musk’s Starlink?
Elon Musk’s Starlink rules the global satcom market, but Jeff Bezos wants to deploy his rocket company Blue Origin to compete with it. Amazon’s Kuiper couldn’t keep up. Let’s hope Blue Origin does—for the sake of competition.
So far, the global satellite internet market has been dominated by Elon Musk’s Starlink, an arm of SpaceX. Its main rival, Eutelsat’s OneWeb, has been trailing far behind, as has Amazon’s Project Kuiper.
