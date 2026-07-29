Mint Quick Edit | Johnson & Johnson’s $5.5 billion offer to settle cancer-risk suits: is money enough?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read29 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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In 2023, Johnson & Johnson quit selling talc-based baby powder around the world. (REUTERS)
Summary
This American pharma major wants to end its nightmare of lawsuits over allegations of ovarian cancer-causing talcum powder. But its therapeutic advances—in oncology, especially—might determine whether it can rescue J&J as a brand.

Johnson & Johnson has offered to pay as much as $5.5 billion to settle all legal claims alleging that its baby powder and other products containing talcum caused ovarian cancer through asbestos contamination. That sum is so huge, it could rival corporate buyout deals.

Even though the US-based company has refuted the charge of its talcum products causing cancer, it has faced such allegations for nearly a decade. That cast such a shadow over its future that it decided to pay up and move on.

The proposed settlement would cover as many as 76,000 lawsuits in American state or federal courts, underscoring the scale of its legal battle. For the proposal to go through, it must be accepted by 95% of the claimants, which seems likely after law firms representing plaintiffs called it fair.

Some recent judicial wins had seemed to strengthen the company’s defence. Still, the evidence has been mixed, which may have prompted J&J to settle.

In 2023, it quit selling talc-based baby powder around the world. The damage that J&J suffered as a trusted brand may mostly be in the past, even as it bets on new medicines and med-tech breakthroughs. Its brand redemption path includes cancer therapy.

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Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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