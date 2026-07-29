Mint Quick Edit | Johnson & Johnson’s $5.5 billion offer to settle cancer-risk suits: is money enough?

Johnson & Johnson has offered to pay as much as $5.5 billion to settle all legal claims alleging that its baby powder and other products containing talcum caused ovarian cancer through asbestos contamination. That sum is so huge, it could rival corporate buyout deals.
Johnson & Johnson has offered to pay as much as $5.5 billion to settle all legal claims alleging that its baby powder and other products containing talcum caused ovarian cancer through asbestos contamination. That sum is so huge, it could rival corporate buyout deals.
Even though the US-based company has refuted the charge of its talcum products causing cancer, it has faced such allegations for nearly a decade. That cast such a shadow over its future that it decided to pay up and move on.
Even though the US-based company has refuted the charge of its talcum products causing cancer, it has faced such allegations for nearly a decade. That cast such a shadow over its future that it decided to pay up and move on.
The proposed settlement would cover as many as 76,000 lawsuits in American state or federal courts, underscoring the scale of its legal battle. For the proposal to go through, it must be accepted by 95% of the claimants, which seems likely after law firms representing plaintiffs called it fair.
Some recent judicial wins had seemed to strengthen the company’s defence. Still, the evidence has been mixed, which may have prompted J&J to settle.
In 2023, it quit selling talc-based baby powder around the world. The damage that J&J suffered as a trusted brand may mostly be in the past, even as it bets on new medicines and med-tech breakthroughs. Its brand redemption path includes cancer therapy.