Mint Quick Edit | What can be: Kamala Harris must get her poll pitch right
Summary
- US Vice-President Kamala Harris could well be the Democrat pitted against Donald Trump. Her pitch for a liberal US, however, needs to sharpen. She’d do well to remind America of what gave the world an ‘American century’: openness.
The US presidential race was thrown open by President Joe Biden’s decision to step aside and endorse Vice-President Kamala Harris as the Democratic party’s candidate against Donald Trump. This brightens the ruling party’s odds of White House retention, but her being a woman—and “of colour" too—makes some folks wonder if her candidacy will do anything to stop Trump from cruising to victory.