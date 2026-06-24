Mint Quick Edit | London’s revolving door for PMs reflects Britain’s post-Brexit economy

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read24 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
logo
While Starmer has lost public popularity as well as his party’s backing, it’s unclear if his successor can offer relief from economic discontent. (AP Photo)
Summary
In the decade since the UK voted to exit the EU, its political arena has seen one PM ousted after another. Andy Burnham may succeed Keir Starmer, but can any leader hope to quell economic discontent?

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation is just the latest in a series of political shudders that the country has undergone since its decision to leave the EU via a referendum. With Starmer standing down, the UK is set to have its seventh PM since the 2016 Brexit vote. Andy Burnham, also of the Labour Party, looks likely to replace him.

Also Read | A Decade After Brexit, British Politics Is Coming Apart

While Starmer has lost public popularity as well as his party’s backing, it’s unclear if his successor can offer relief from economic discontent. That the pound is yet to recover from Brexit reflects the economy’s lost strength after it left Europe’s large common market, although London signed a trade deal with it.

Also Read | After seven years of Brexit talks, Europe has emerged as the clear winner

While British service exports have held up, its merchandise shipments have flagged. Immigration, which played a big role in its EU break-off, remains a sore point for many Britons. What’s done can’t be undone, though, and the UK must live with its new reality.

Also Read | Analysis based on Big Mac Index-type PPP readings shouldn’t mislead Europe

Unfortunately for it, its ‘special relationship’ with the US hasn’t been of much help either, at least not after Donald Trump became US president. London has been keen on better trade and investment ties with India too. Good. But Brexit may yet haunt it for years to come.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.