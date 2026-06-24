Mint Quick Edit | London’s revolving door for PMs reflects Britain’s post-Brexit economy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation is just the latest in a series of political shudders that the country has undergone since its decision to leave the EU via a referendum. With Starmer standing down, the UK is set to have its seventh PM since the 2016 Brexit vote. Andy Burnham, also of the Labour Party, looks likely to replace him.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation is just the latest in a series of political shudders that the country has undergone since its decision to leave the EU via a referendum. With Starmer standing down, the UK is set to have its seventh PM since the 2016 Brexit vote. Andy Burnham, also of the Labour Party, looks likely to replace him.
While Starmer has lost public popularity as well as his party’s backing, it’s unclear if his successor can offer relief from economic discontent. That the pound is yet to recover from Brexit reflects the economy’s lost strength after it left Europe’s large common market, although London signed a trade deal with it.
While British service exports have held up, its merchandise shipments have flagged. Immigration, which played a big role in its EU break-off, remains a sore point for many Britons. What’s done can’t be undone, though, and the UK must live with its new reality.
Unfortunately for it, its ‘special relationship’ with the US hasn’t been of much help either, at least not after Donald Trump became US president. London has been keen on better trade and investment ties with India too. Good. But Brexit may yet haunt it for years to come.