US President Donald Trump’s nominee for Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh is facing the heat before he even gets to that hot seat.
Mint Quick Edit | Will Warsh resist Trump or end the Fed’s independence? The world will be watching
SummaryGrilled by US Senators, President Trump’s Fed chair nominee Kevin Warsh rejected charges of being a ‘sock puppet.’ So, which way will he take the Fed if his appointment is confirmed? The dollar’s fate might be pegged on it.
US President Donald Trump’s nominee for Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh is facing the heat before he even gets to that hot seat.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More