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Mint Quick Edit | Will Warsh resist Trump or end the Fed’s independence? The world will be watching

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read23 Apr 2026, 07:01 AM IST
Suspicions have swirled around whether Kevin Warsh would go by US President Donald Trump’s say-so, although he strongly denied any such allegiance.
Suspicions have swirled around whether Kevin Warsh would go by US President Donald Trump’s say-so, although he strongly denied any such allegiance.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Grilled by US Senators, President Trump’s Fed chair nominee Kevin Warsh rejected charges of being a ‘sock puppet.’ So, which way will he take the Fed if his appointment is confirmed? The dollar’s fate might be pegged on it.

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US President Donald Trump’s nominee for Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh is facing the heat before he even gets to that hot seat.

US President Donald Trump’s nominee for Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh is facing the heat before he even gets to that hot seat.

On Tuesday, Senate Banking Committee members lobbed a fiery attack on him during his scheduled confirmation hearing over myriad issues, but most critically over whether he would work independently of the White House.

On Tuesday, Senate Banking Committee members lobbed a fiery attack on him during his scheduled confirmation hearing over myriad issues, but most critically over whether he would work independently of the White House.

Also Read | The Fed’s next chief: Can Kevin Warsh reform the US central bank?

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called Warsh a “sock puppet” for Trump; on Tuesday, Trump said he’d be “disappointed” if Warsh didn’t cut policy rates.

Suspicions have swirled around whether the latter would go by Trump’s say-so, although he strongly denied any such allegiance.

Also Read | Barry Eichengreen: Will the US Fed stay independent under Kevin Warsh?

Since his confirmation seems likely in a Republican dominated Senate, which way he leads the Fed would have implications for the world.

Also Read | Warsh embarks on high-wire act of convincing investors without angering Trump

If he embarks on quantitative tightening by offloading a big stack of bonds, a policy in whose favour he argued recently, the world would be watching for spillover effects.

But should he reveal a will to please the White House that contradicts what the Fed must do as an institution, the US dollar could get fatally compromised and analogies would be drawn with Rome’s once-mighty denarius.

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Will Warsh resist Trump or end the Fed’s independence? The world will be watching

Mint Quick Edit | Will Warsh resist Trump or end the Fed’s independence? The world will be watching

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read23 Apr 2026, 07:01 AM IST
Suspicions have swirled around whether Kevin Warsh would go by US President Donald Trump’s say-so, although he strongly denied any such allegiance.
Suspicions have swirled around whether Kevin Warsh would go by US President Donald Trump’s say-so, although he strongly denied any such allegiance.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Grilled by US Senators, President Trump’s Fed chair nominee Kevin Warsh rejected charges of being a ‘sock puppet.’ So, which way will he take the Fed if his appointment is confirmed? The dollar’s fate might be pegged on it.

Gift this article

US President Donald Trump’s nominee for Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh is facing the heat before he even gets to that hot seat.

US President Donald Trump’s nominee for Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh is facing the heat before he even gets to that hot seat.

On Tuesday, Senate Banking Committee members lobbed a fiery attack on him during his scheduled confirmation hearing over myriad issues, but most critically over whether he would work independently of the White House.

On Tuesday, Senate Banking Committee members lobbed a fiery attack on him during his scheduled confirmation hearing over myriad issues, but most critically over whether he would work independently of the White House.

Also Read | The Fed’s next chief: Can Kevin Warsh reform the US central bank?

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called Warsh a “sock puppet” for Trump; on Tuesday, Trump said he’d be “disappointed” if Warsh didn’t cut policy rates.

Suspicions have swirled around whether the latter would go by Trump’s say-so, although he strongly denied any such allegiance.

Also Read | Barry Eichengreen: Will the US Fed stay independent under Kevin Warsh?

Since his confirmation seems likely in a Republican dominated Senate, which way he leads the Fed would have implications for the world.

Also Read | Warsh embarks on high-wire act of convincing investors without angering Trump

If he embarks on quantitative tightening by offloading a big stack of bonds, a policy in whose favour he argued recently, the world would be watching for spillover effects.

But should he reveal a will to please the White House that contradicts what the Fed must do as an institution, the US dollar could get fatally compromised and analogies would be drawn with Rome’s once-mighty denarius.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Will Warsh resist Trump or end the Fed’s independence? The world will be watching
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