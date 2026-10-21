Mint Quick Edit | Is AI hype finally fizzling out? Here’s what global equity market trends suggest

With heavy investments already having gone into artificial intelligence (AI) development and infrastructure, investors now seem to be growing impatient for evidence of success, at least as reflected in how this technology helps businesses perform better.
Tuesday’s drop in the stocks of South Korea’s tech majors was a sign of nervousness. The shares of Elice Group, which builds AI infrastructure, crashed more than 30% from their initial public offering price after they made their market debut. Shares of SK Hynix fell 4.9% and those of Samsung Electronics slid 3.2%, pulling the broader Kospi index down 3.7%.