Mint Quick Edit | Is AI hype finally fizzling out? Here’s what global equity market trends suggest

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read21 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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The spillover effects of an AI bubble burst may hurt even if the anti-AI trade gains traction.(Pexels)
Summary
India could be a beneficiary of the anti-AI trade, with global investor interest in Indian assets returning as AI exuberance begins to encounter reality. But we can’t yet count on such a shift—at least not yet. Here's why.

With heavy investments already having gone into artificial intelligence (AI) development and infrastructure, investors now seem to be growing impatient for evidence of success, at least as reflected in how this technology helps businesses perform better.

Tuesday’s drop in the stocks of South Korea’s tech majors was a sign of nervousness. The shares of Elice Group, which builds AI infrastructure, crashed more than 30% from their initial public offering price after they made their market debut. Shares of SK Hynix fell 4.9% and those of Samsung Electronics slid 3.2%, pulling the broader Kospi index down 3.7%.

To be sure, AI stocks in the US rose on Monday, but those gains came after several successive days of losses. There is hope that a selloff in AI stocks will turn the attention of global investors to India, which is being seen as an “anti-AI trade.”

That said, it’s premature to say if the global AI rally is fizzling out. Some of the recent selling may have to do with upcoming AI-firm results. Their upward path is under watch as analysts try to assess whether the industry is meeting or failing its promise. The spillover effects of an AI bubble burst, though, may hurt even if the anti-AI trade gains traction.

About the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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