Mint Quick Edit | Is AI hype finally fizzling out? Here’s what global equity market trends suggest

With heavy investments already having gone into artificial intelligence (AI) development and infrastructure, investors now seem to be growing impatient for evidence of success, at least as reflected in how this technology helps businesses perform better.
With heavy investments already having gone into artificial intelligence (AI) development and infrastructure, investors now seem to be growing impatient for evidence of success, at least as reflected in how this technology helps businesses perform better.
Tuesday’s drop in the stocks of South Korea’s tech majors was a sign of nervousness. The shares of Elice Group, which builds AI infrastructure, crashed more than 30% from their initial public offering price after they made their market debut. Shares of SK Hynix fell 4.9% and those of Samsung Electronics slid 3.2%, pulling the broader Kospi index down 3.7%.
Tuesday’s drop in the stocks of South Korea’s tech majors was a sign of nervousness. The shares of Elice Group, which builds AI infrastructure, crashed more than 30% from their initial public offering price after they made their market debut. Shares of SK Hynix fell 4.9% and those of Samsung Electronics slid 3.2%, pulling the broader Kospi index down 3.7%.
To be sure, AI stocks in the US rose on Monday, but those gains came after several successive days of losses. There is hope that a selloff in AI stocks will turn the attention of global investors to India, which is being seen as an “anti-AI trade.”
That said, it’s premature to say if the global AI rally is fizzling out. Some of the recent selling may have to do with upcoming AI-firm results. Their upward path is under watch as analysts try to assess whether the industry is meeting or failing its promise. The spillover effects of an AI bubble burst, though, may hurt even if the anti-AI trade gains traction.