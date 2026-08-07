Mint Quick Edit | Questions of legal liability for insults to national honour demand wide deliberation

China’s inventive success has been a particular perplexity for those who see freedom of conscience as integral to originality, innovation and its economic yield. Perhaps its ‘re-education’ camps in Xinjiang are an isolated story. Or maybe that liberty falls in a grey zone, like in many other parts of Asia.
India’s Constitutional guarantee of this right often finds favour for reasons of expedience over economics, given the country’s social diversity. Either way, for its promise to hold, every law must pass its test.