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Mint Quick Edit | Questions of legal liability for insults to national honour demand wide deliberation

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read7 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
For overall social stability, nobody should be in a position to cite a particular enforcement of law as evidence that a basic right no longer holds.
For overall social stability, nobody should be in a position to cite a particular enforcement of law as evidence that a basic right no longer holds. (Pexel)
Summary

Indian Parliament amended a law to expand what forms of national honour mustn’t be violated. Its implementation, however, would likely risk causing a conflict of conscience among some folks. On such matters, it’s best to let consensus prevail.

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China’s inventive success has been a particular perplexity for those who see freedom of conscience as integral to originality, innovation and its economic yield. Perhaps its ‘re-education’ camps in Xinjiang are an isolated story. Or maybe that liberty falls in a grey zone, like in many other parts of Asia.

China’s inventive success has been a particular perplexity for those who see freedom of conscience as integral to originality, innovation and its economic yield. Perhaps its ‘re-education’ camps in Xinjiang are an isolated story. Or maybe that liberty falls in a grey zone, like in many other parts of Asia.

Also Read | Can controversy on Vande Mataram finally end?

India’s Constitutional guarantee of this right often finds favour for reasons of expedience over economics, given the country’s social diversity. Either way, for its promise to hold, every law must pass its test.

Also Read | Manu Joseph: why even bad biryani jokes should pass as free speech

Therefore, if Parliament outlaws failures of deference to ever more embodiments of national honour than already protected, it must not result in conflicts of conscience.

No doubt, a balance of ideals always calls for delicate judgements in a democracy, as seen in America’s flag debate, but one observation across the history of nation-states is now taken as axiomatic: that a minimal list is optimal for a national consensus. India must take note of this for a pragmatic reason too.

Also Read | Why stronger democracy is vital for India’s global leadership dreams

For overall social stability, nobody should be in a position to cite a particular enforcement of law as evidence that a basic right no longer holds. It’s also why all matters of nationhood demand wide deliberation.

Gift this article

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Questions of legal liability for insults to national honour demand wide deliberation

Mint Quick Edit | Questions of legal liability for insults to national honour demand wide deliberation

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read7 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
For overall social stability, nobody should be in a position to cite a particular enforcement of law as evidence that a basic right no longer holds.
For overall social stability, nobody should be in a position to cite a particular enforcement of law as evidence that a basic right no longer holds. (Pexel)
Summary

Indian Parliament amended a law to expand what forms of national honour mustn’t be violated. Its implementation, however, would likely risk causing a conflict of conscience among some folks. On such matters, it’s best to let consensus prevail.

Gift this article

China’s inventive success has been a particular perplexity for those who see freedom of conscience as integral to originality, innovation and its economic yield. Perhaps its ‘re-education’ camps in Xinjiang are an isolated story. Or maybe that liberty falls in a grey zone, like in many other parts of Asia.

China’s inventive success has been a particular perplexity for those who see freedom of conscience as integral to originality, innovation and its economic yield. Perhaps its ‘re-education’ camps in Xinjiang are an isolated story. Or maybe that liberty falls in a grey zone, like in many other parts of Asia.

Also Read | Can controversy on Vande Mataram finally end?

India’s Constitutional guarantee of this right often finds favour for reasons of expedience over economics, given the country’s social diversity. Either way, for its promise to hold, every law must pass its test.

Also Read | Manu Joseph: why even bad biryani jokes should pass as free speech

Therefore, if Parliament outlaws failures of deference to ever more embodiments of national honour than already protected, it must not result in conflicts of conscience.

No doubt, a balance of ideals always calls for delicate judgements in a democracy, as seen in America’s flag debate, but one observation across the history of nation-states is now taken as axiomatic: that a minimal list is optimal for a national consensus. India must take note of this for a pragmatic reason too.

Also Read | Why stronger democracy is vital for India’s global leadership dreams

For overall social stability, nobody should be in a position to cite a particular enforcement of law as evidence that a basic right no longer holds. It’s also why all matters of nationhood demand wide deliberation.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Questions of legal liability for insults to national honour demand wide deliberation
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