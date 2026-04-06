Mint Quick Edit | Liberation from norms of free trade and war: Warping the ideals that underpin US soft power

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read6 Apr 2026, 07:01 AM IST
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If the US keeps warping its ideals of liberty, its global influence would weaken.(REUTERS)
Summary
America’s tariffs didn’t upend its economy but failed as policy and awakened the world to its rogue behaviour. And now a war of choice threatens the globe not just with unilateral trade rules set by others, like Iran, but with US priorities bent further out of shape.

It has been a bit over a year since America sought ‘liberation’ from free trade. How did it fare?

The macro self-blow of US tariffs was milder than feared. Its economy expanded by 2.2% in 2025 with inflation averaging almost 2.7%. China-US trade decoupled a little as bilateral shipments shrank, but global merchandise flows did not slump, even if their pattern took kaleidoscopic turns.

Did ‘freedom’ from barrier-free trade revive US factories or fill its coffers?

Also Read | Michael Bloomberg: Washington’s war on statistics will leave everyone worse off

Manufacturing didn’t budge and a big chunk of its tariff intake must be refunded after the US judiciary struck down ‘reciprocal tariffs’ this February. The locus of trade instability has shifted east since then, to the Gulf, where Iran wants to play rule-maker, its ambition lit by a war started by Israel and the US.

Also Read | Clive Crook: How the Iran war amplifies the risks facing the US economy

It’s yet another sign of how costly the past year’s apparent crash in White House respect for the rule of law could prove. If the US hikes its defence budget by 40% to $1.5 trillion, it would warp its allocation of resources and economic prospects both.

Also Read | Michael Bloomberg: Washington’s war on statistics will leave everyone worse off

Tech advances and military muscle are linked, no doubt. But the source of US power is a far more complex story. If it keeps warping its ideals of liberty, its global influence would weaken.

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