It has been a bit over a year since America sought ‘liberation’ from free trade. How did it fare?
Mint Quick Edit | Liberation from norms of free trade and war: Warping the ideals that underpin US soft power
SummaryAmerica’s tariffs didn’t upend its economy but failed as policy and awakened the world to its rogue behaviour. And now a war of choice threatens the globe not just with unilateral trade rules set by others, like Iran, but with US priorities bent further out of shape.
It has been a bit over a year since America sought ‘liberation’ from free trade. How did it fare?
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