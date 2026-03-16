Given the distinction that India makes between essential and discretionary spending, the Centre’s use of the Essential Commodities Act to regulate LPG supply was no surprise. Households being prioritized over commercial users was like a policy reflex; restaurant food is seen as an indulgence.
Mint Quick Edit | Rigidity is risky: Pin the crisis of LPG and oil on inflexible market and military forces
SummaryWas India’s LPG panic worsened by market behaviour in response to its policy on essential commodities? And does relatively inelastic demand for crude oil pose a bigger threat to the global economy than traders and wagers of war have priced in?
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