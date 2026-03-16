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Mint Quick Edit | Rigidity is risky: Pin the crisis of LPG and oil on inflexible market and military forces

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read16 Mar 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Speculative trades were partly why Brent oil went above $100 per barrel last week.
Speculative trades were partly why Brent oil went above $100 per barrel last week.(REUTERS)
Summary

Was India’s LPG panic worsened by market behaviour in response to its policy on essential commodities? And does relatively inelastic demand for crude oil pose a bigger threat to the global economy than traders and wagers of war have priced in?

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Given the distinction that India makes between essential and discretionary spending, the Centre’s use of the Essential Commodities Act to regulate LPG supply was no surprise. Households being prioritized over commercial users was like a policy reflex; restaurant food is seen as an indulgence.

Given the distinction that India makes between essential and discretionary spending, the Centre’s use of the Essential Commodities Act to regulate LPG supply was no surprise. Households being prioritized over commercial users was like a policy reflex; restaurant food is seen as an indulgence.

Also Read | Crude blow: Why oil shock shudders needn’t spook equity investors

Yet, market psychology doesn’t always comply. The very visibility of LPG-starved eatery closures may have amplified the sense of scarcity that set off a rush for LPG cylinders, worsening the panic.

Also Read | Why Indian restaurants are raising the alarm over LPG supply

While price-capped gas ran short, the black market showed price elasticity—with rising rates shrinking demand. Globally, meanwhile, relatively inelastic demand for crude oil poses a huge risk. The greater the inelasticity, the higher its price must rise to shrink usage sufficiently to match overall supply if the Gulf war rages on to spell more than a brief crunch.

Speculative trades were partly why Brent oil went above $100 per barrel last week, but if an extended disruption gets priced in, its price-rise could steepen.

Also Read | Iran war: Trump’s tendency to fly by the seat of his pants is deadly

Blame the rigidity of both market and military forces. Peace must be restored right away for the Hormuz clamp to ease. Trying to force this strait open militarily is too risky.

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Rigidity is risky: Pin the crisis of LPG and oil on inflexible market and military forces

Mint Quick Edit | Rigidity is risky: Pin the crisis of LPG and oil on inflexible market and military forces

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read16 Mar 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Speculative trades were partly why Brent oil went above $100 per barrel last week.
Speculative trades were partly why Brent oil went above $100 per barrel last week.(REUTERS)
Summary

Was India’s LPG panic worsened by market behaviour in response to its policy on essential commodities? And does relatively inelastic demand for crude oil pose a bigger threat to the global economy than traders and wagers of war have priced in?

Gift this article

Given the distinction that India makes between essential and discretionary spending, the Centre’s use of the Essential Commodities Act to regulate LPG supply was no surprise. Households being prioritized over commercial users was like a policy reflex; restaurant food is seen as an indulgence.

Given the distinction that India makes between essential and discretionary spending, the Centre’s use of the Essential Commodities Act to regulate LPG supply was no surprise. Households being prioritized over commercial users was like a policy reflex; restaurant food is seen as an indulgence.

Also Read | Crude blow: Why oil shock shudders needn’t spook equity investors

Yet, market psychology doesn’t always comply. The very visibility of LPG-starved eatery closures may have amplified the sense of scarcity that set off a rush for LPG cylinders, worsening the panic.

Also Read | Why Indian restaurants are raising the alarm over LPG supply

While price-capped gas ran short, the black market showed price elasticity—with rising rates shrinking demand. Globally, meanwhile, relatively inelastic demand for crude oil poses a huge risk. The greater the inelasticity, the higher its price must rise to shrink usage sufficiently to match overall supply if the Gulf war rages on to spell more than a brief crunch.

Speculative trades were partly why Brent oil went above $100 per barrel last week, but if an extended disruption gets priced in, its price-rise could steepen.

Also Read | Iran war: Trump’s tendency to fly by the seat of his pants is deadly

Blame the rigidity of both market and military forces. Peace must be restored right away for the Hormuz clamp to ease. Trying to force this strait open militarily is too risky.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Rigidity is risky: Pin the crisis of LPG and oil on inflexible market and military forces
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