A silver lining seems to have appeared around the clouds of war over West Asia. Donald Trump put off by five days the US threat of bombing Iran’s energy infrastructure just hours before his 48-hour deadline was to expire for Iranian forces to open the Strait of Hormuz.
Mint Quick Edit | Relief for markets as Trump extends his Hormuz opening deadline: Will it last?
SummaryTrump’s pause on his threat of strikes at Iran’s energy infrastructure is being met with sighs of relief globally, as it should. A disastrous escalation in hostilities has been held off for five days. It needs to be called off entirely.
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