This week, Maruti Suzuki India launched eVitara, its first electric vehicle (EV) offering. India’s largest automaker is hoping its enticingly low price tag as part of a battery-as-a-subscription (BaaS) model that helps keep the upfront bill low will attract buyers.
Mint Quick Edit | Maruti Suzuki is a late entrant to India’s EV market: Can its price play win it leadership?
SummaryMaruti Suzuki is playing the price warrior in an EV market that it has entered late. Faced with rivals like Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, MG and others, can it shift the segment’s dynamics to its advantage? India’s top carmaker has no space for error.
