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Mint Quick Edit | The Mecca alliance versus Iran-backed Houthis: Will it escalate conflict?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read7 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The sooner hostilities end, the better for the oil market.
The sooner hostilities end, the better for the oil market. (AFP)
Summary

Pakistan and Türkiye acting in defence of Saudi Arabia could broaden West Asia’s theatre of war. How this works out for the global oil market may depend on how Iran reacts to the trilateral Mecca pact’s all-for-one clause being invoked.

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Türkiye and Pakistan are reported to be joining forces with Saudi Arabia in the kingdom’s defence against Houthi attacks. This marks the first time that the Nato-like all-for-one clause of the trilateral Mecca agreement, signed by the three in August, has been invoked. So far, it was unclear what provocations would be covered by the pact.

Türkiye and Pakistan are reported to be joining forces with Saudi Arabia in the kingdom’s defence against Houthi attacks. This marks the first time that the Nato-like all-for-one clause of the trilateral Mecca agreement, signed by the three in August, has been invoked. So far, it was unclear what provocations would be covered by the pact.

On paper, Yemen’s Houthi rebels are non-state actors. Yet, they are armed and backed by Iran as an open secret. The trio thus risks a direct confrontation with Iran or with its other proxies in the region, though the latter have been weakened significantly by Israel and the US.

On paper, Yemen’s Houthi rebels are non-state actors. Yet, they are armed and backed by Iran as an open secret. The trio thus risks a direct confrontation with Iran or with its other proxies in the region, though the latter have been weakened significantly by Israel and the US.

Pakistan and Türkiye both share borders with Iran and perhaps hope that the conflict in the Arabian peninsula doesn’t take on a distinct Shia-Sunni shade. Iran has been using Houthis to disrupt Saudi oil exports via its east-west pipeline.

The sooner hostilities end, the better for the oil market. Yet, new combatants in the fray could widen the theatre of warfare. Much may hinge on how Tehran reacts. If keeping crude oil prices high in the run-up to US midterm polls is its aim, it could sit tight. But then, armed combat rarely follows the script of any single combatant.

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Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The Mecca alliance versus Iran-backed Houthis: Will it escalate conflict?

Mint Quick Edit | The Mecca alliance versus Iran-backed Houthis: Will it escalate conflict?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read7 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The sooner hostilities end, the better for the oil market.
The sooner hostilities end, the better for the oil market. (AFP)
Summary

Pakistan and Türkiye acting in defence of Saudi Arabia could broaden West Asia’s theatre of war. How this works out for the global oil market may depend on how Iran reacts to the trilateral Mecca pact’s all-for-one clause being invoked.

Gift this article

Türkiye and Pakistan are reported to be joining forces with Saudi Arabia in the kingdom’s defence against Houthi attacks. This marks the first time that the Nato-like all-for-one clause of the trilateral Mecca agreement, signed by the three in August, has been invoked. So far, it was unclear what provocations would be covered by the pact.

Türkiye and Pakistan are reported to be joining forces with Saudi Arabia in the kingdom’s defence against Houthi attacks. This marks the first time that the Nato-like all-for-one clause of the trilateral Mecca agreement, signed by the three in August, has been invoked. So far, it was unclear what provocations would be covered by the pact.

On paper, Yemen’s Houthi rebels are non-state actors. Yet, they are armed and backed by Iran as an open secret. The trio thus risks a direct confrontation with Iran or with its other proxies in the region, though the latter have been weakened significantly by Israel and the US.

On paper, Yemen’s Houthi rebels are non-state actors. Yet, they are armed and backed by Iran as an open secret. The trio thus risks a direct confrontation with Iran or with its other proxies in the region, though the latter have been weakened significantly by Israel and the US.

Pakistan and Türkiye both share borders with Iran and perhaps hope that the conflict in the Arabian peninsula doesn’t take on a distinct Shia-Sunni shade. Iran has been using Houthis to disrupt Saudi oil exports via its east-west pipeline.

The sooner hostilities end, the better for the oil market. Yet, new combatants in the fray could widen the theatre of warfare. Much may hinge on how Tehran reacts. If keeping crude oil prices high in the run-up to US midterm polls is its aim, it could sit tight. But then, armed combat rarely follows the script of any single combatant.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The Mecca alliance versus Iran-backed Houthis: Will it escalate conflict?
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