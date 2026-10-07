Mint Quick Edit | The Mecca alliance versus Iran-backed Houthis: Will it escalate conflict?

Türkiye and Pakistan are reported to be joining forces with Saudi Arabia in the kingdom’s defence against Houthi attacks. This marks the first time that the Nato-like all-for-one clause of the trilateral Mecca agreement, signed by the three in August, has been invoked. So far, it was unclear what provocations would be covered by the pact.
Türkiye and Pakistan are reported to be joining forces with Saudi Arabia in the kingdom’s defence against Houthi attacks. This marks the first time that the Nato-like all-for-one clause of the trilateral Mecca agreement, signed by the three in August, has been invoked. So far, it was unclear what provocations would be covered by the pact.
On paper, Yemen’s Houthi rebels are non-state actors. Yet, they are armed and backed by Iran as an open secret. The trio thus risks a direct confrontation with Iran or with its other proxies in the region, though the latter have been weakened significantly by Israel and the US.
On paper, Yemen’s Houthi rebels are non-state actors. Yet, they are armed and backed by Iran as an open secret. The trio thus risks a direct confrontation with Iran or with its other proxies in the region, though the latter have been weakened significantly by Israel and the US.
The sooner hostilities end, the better for the oil market. Yet, new combatants in the fray could widen the theatre of warfare. Much may hinge on how Tehran reacts. If keeping crude oil prices high in the run-up to US midterm polls is its aim, it could sit tight. But then, armed combat rarely follows the script of any single combatant.