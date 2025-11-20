Mint Quick Edit | Meta’s court win in America gives us something to think about in India
Summary
Meta is off the hook in the US as a judge has ruled that its buyouts of Instagram and WhatsApp didn’t break anti-monopoly rules. The social media major will not be split up—it was found to face sufficient competition. But is this so in India?
Social media major Meta has won big relief as a US judge ruled in its favour in an antitrust case filed by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that could have forced it to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story