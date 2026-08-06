Mint Quick Edit | The monetary policy committee's inflation hypothesis will be tested this year

The status quo maintained by the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on interest rates sprung no surprise, given the caution that a hazy economic horizon tends to induce. At 5.25%, RBI’s repo rate stays unchanged, as does its neutral stance.
But the MPC’s brighter growth and inflation outlook makes for two cheers. Real GDP expansion is seen at 6.7% in 2027-28, up from 6.6%. Thank the economy’s resilience. Retail inflation is now projected at 5% in 2027-28, down from 5.1%. This exceeds RBI’s 4% target, but didn’t nudge the MPC to hike rates.