Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Mint Quick Edit | The monetary policy committee's inflation hypothesis will be tested this year

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read6 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
RBI doesn’t expect pressures from volatile food and fuel prices to generate overall price instability.
RBI doesn’t expect pressures from volatile food and fuel prices to generate overall price instability.(PTI)
Summary

India’s central bank held its policy rate and stance steady, but the variable it must hold within a tight band is retail inflation. Did advocates of an inflation-targeting regime over-estimate its role in assuring the country price stability?

Gift this article

The status quo maintained by the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on interest rates sprung no surprise, given the caution that a hazy economic horizon tends to induce. At 5.25%, RBI’s repo rate stays unchanged, as does its neutral stance.

The status quo maintained by the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on interest rates sprung no surprise, given the caution that a hazy economic horizon tends to induce. At 5.25%, RBI’s repo rate stays unchanged, as does its neutral stance.

But the MPC’s brighter growth and inflation outlook makes for two cheers. Real GDP expansion is seen at 6.7% in 2027-28, up from 6.6%. Thank the economy’s resilience. Retail inflation is now projected at 5% in 2027-28, down from 5.1%. This exceeds RBI’s 4% target, but didn’t nudge the MPC to hike rates.

But the MPC’s brighter growth and inflation outlook makes for two cheers. Real GDP expansion is seen at 6.7% in 2027-28, up from 6.6%. Thank the economy’s resilience. Retail inflation is now projected at 5% in 2027-28, down from 5.1%. This exceeds RBI’s 4% target, but didn’t nudge the MPC to hike rates.

It doesn’t expect pressures from volatile food and fuel prices to generate overall price instability, which may have led it to keep rates steady for the sake of growth. This hypothesis will be tested in the months ahead. The MPC’s disposition seems to echo the US Fed’s unstated position.

Yet, as risks seem less ‘evenly balanced’ than made out, with a war in West Asia that’s far from over, it would appear that the classic role of central banks, dedicated to keeping the real value of the currencies under their charge stable, isn’t as strongly backed by inflation-targeting regimes as the idea’s advocates argue.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The monetary policy committee's inflation hypothesis will be tested this year

Mint Quick Edit | The monetary policy committee's inflation hypothesis will be tested this year

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read6 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
RBI doesn’t expect pressures from volatile food and fuel prices to generate overall price instability.
RBI doesn’t expect pressures from volatile food and fuel prices to generate overall price instability.(PTI)
Summary

India’s central bank held its policy rate and stance steady, but the variable it must hold within a tight band is retail inflation. Did advocates of an inflation-targeting regime over-estimate its role in assuring the country price stability?

Gift this article

The status quo maintained by the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on interest rates sprung no surprise, given the caution that a hazy economic horizon tends to induce. At 5.25%, RBI’s repo rate stays unchanged, as does its neutral stance.

The status quo maintained by the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on interest rates sprung no surprise, given the caution that a hazy economic horizon tends to induce. At 5.25%, RBI’s repo rate stays unchanged, as does its neutral stance.

But the MPC’s brighter growth and inflation outlook makes for two cheers. Real GDP expansion is seen at 6.7% in 2027-28, up from 6.6%. Thank the economy’s resilience. Retail inflation is now projected at 5% in 2027-28, down from 5.1%. This exceeds RBI’s 4% target, but didn’t nudge the MPC to hike rates.

But the MPC’s brighter growth and inflation outlook makes for two cheers. Real GDP expansion is seen at 6.7% in 2027-28, up from 6.6%. Thank the economy’s resilience. Retail inflation is now projected at 5% in 2027-28, down from 5.1%. This exceeds RBI’s 4% target, but didn’t nudge the MPC to hike rates.

It doesn’t expect pressures from volatile food and fuel prices to generate overall price instability, which may have led it to keep rates steady for the sake of growth. This hypothesis will be tested in the months ahead. The MPC’s disposition seems to echo the US Fed’s unstated position.

Yet, as risks seem less ‘evenly balanced’ than made out, with a war in West Asia that’s far from over, it would appear that the classic role of central banks, dedicated to keeping the real value of the currencies under their charge stable, isn’t as strongly backed by inflation-targeting regimes as the idea’s advocates argue.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The monetary policy committee's inflation hypothesis will be tested this year
Read Next Story