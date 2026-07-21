Mint Quick Edit | Monsoon session of Parliament: let’s have more light that heat please

Going by how the monsoon session of Parliament kicked off, India may be in for yet another season of stormy protests and adjournments. Monday’s proceedings offered a fore-taste, with little legislative work done.
Several bills are expected to be taken up for discussion during the session. These include a bill to amend foreign contribution regulations, one to replace an ordinance that gave foreign institutional investors a new tax exemption, another to increase the number of Supreme Court judges, and also a bill to make disruption during the singing of the national song punishable.
Some of these seem likely to attract opposition scrutiny, although its decibel levels may be driven by hot-button issues such as recent exam paper leaks, ethanol blending, electoral roll revisions and temple donation theft allegations.