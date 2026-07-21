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Mint Quick Edit | Monsoon session of Parliament: let’s have more light that heat please

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read21 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Several bills are expected to be taken up for discussion during the session.
Several bills are expected to be taken up for discussion during the session. (PTI)
Summary

Noise levels are expected to be high, going by Monday’s proceedings, today’s hot-button issues and the Centre’s legislative agenda. Calm debates across the aisle, however, would serve the country’s interests better.

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Going by how the monsoon session of Parliament kicked off, India may be in for yet another season of stormy protests and adjournments. Monday’s proceedings offered a fore-taste, with little legislative work done.

Going by how the monsoon session of Parliament kicked off, India may be in for yet another season of stormy protests and adjournments. Monday’s proceedings offered a fore-taste, with little legislative work done.

Also Read | Govt plans MSME, tax, SC judges bills for monsoon session

Several bills are expected to be taken up for discussion during the session. These include a bill to amend foreign contribution regulations, one to replace an ordinance that gave foreign institutional investors a new tax exemption, another to increase the number of Supreme Court judges, and also a bill to make disruption during the singing of the national song punishable.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh’s calm amid din in Parliament

Some of these seem likely to attract opposition scrutiny, although its decibel levels may be driven by hot-button issues such as recent exam paper leaks, ethanol blending, electoral roll revisions and temple donation theft allegations.

Also Read | Delimitation: let's not confuse seats and seat share with parliamentary power

That said, the ruling benches in Parliament have gained strength after a string of defections to the coalition in power at the Centre. This has given the government more legislative heft, although a two-thirds majority that could help pass Constitutional amendments still eludes it.

All that’s assured is confrontation. What India needs are debates that generate more light than heat.

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Monsoon session of Parliament: let’s have more light that heat please

Mint Quick Edit | Monsoon session of Parliament: let’s have more light that heat please

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read21 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Several bills are expected to be taken up for discussion during the session.
Several bills are expected to be taken up for discussion during the session. (PTI)
Summary

Noise levels are expected to be high, going by Monday’s proceedings, today’s hot-button issues and the Centre’s legislative agenda. Calm debates across the aisle, however, would serve the country’s interests better.

Gift this article

Going by how the monsoon session of Parliament kicked off, India may be in for yet another season of stormy protests and adjournments. Monday’s proceedings offered a fore-taste, with little legislative work done.

Going by how the monsoon session of Parliament kicked off, India may be in for yet another season of stormy protests and adjournments. Monday’s proceedings offered a fore-taste, with little legislative work done.

Also Read | Govt plans MSME, tax, SC judges bills for monsoon session

Several bills are expected to be taken up for discussion during the session. These include a bill to amend foreign contribution regulations, one to replace an ordinance that gave foreign institutional investors a new tax exemption, another to increase the number of Supreme Court judges, and also a bill to make disruption during the singing of the national song punishable.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh’s calm amid din in Parliament

Some of these seem likely to attract opposition scrutiny, although its decibel levels may be driven by hot-button issues such as recent exam paper leaks, ethanol blending, electoral roll revisions and temple donation theft allegations.

Also Read | Delimitation: let's not confuse seats and seat share with parliamentary power

That said, the ruling benches in Parliament have gained strength after a string of defections to the coalition in power at the Centre. This has given the government more legislative heft, although a two-thirds majority that could help pass Constitutional amendments still eludes it.

All that’s assured is confrontation. What India needs are debates that generate more light than heat.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Monsoon session of Parliament: let’s have more light that heat please
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