February data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India signals a rise in equity appetite. Funds investing in them saw an 8% bump-up in inflows from January to ₹25,977 crore, with mid- and small-cap funds in the lead; inflows into the former rose 26% and those in the latter surged 32%.
Mint Quick Edit | Mutual fund investor interest in equities revived last month: Will the Gulf war hurt it?
SummaryRetail investors may be rediscovering their appetite for equities, with inflows into mid- and small-cap funds surging in February. But fresh uncertainty looms: the Gulf war’s oil shock. Will inflows slow?
