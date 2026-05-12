Mint Quick Edit | Will mutual funds keep supporting India’s stock indices or will this Atlas shrug?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read12 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Household investors may have turned a tad cautious due to the impact of the Gulf war including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Summary
Equity mutual funds have played a heroic role in propping share indices up. But inflows flagged a bit in April. Is this a cause for worry? Or can India count on steady retail participation via systematic investment plans?

How long can mutual funds (MFs) hold up stock indices in India? Inflows into equity MFs in April fell 5% from March to 38,440.2 crore, according to data issued on Monday by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. This despite the 6.5%-odd rise in the BSE Sensex last month.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Equity optimism returns even as the Gulf war’s oil shock looms

Such funds have been a major source of strength for share prices as foreign investors have been withdrawing money, but their inflow moderation points to the limits of this heroic role. Household investors may have turned a tad cautious. Understandably so. The conflict between the US and Iran is far from over and the Strait of Hormuz still has hydrocarbon markets gasping for supply.

Also Read | Stock-market shudders: just how long can India’s retail investors hold up?

This is weighing on the global economy, including India’s, whose widening trade gap comes at a particularly dry time in terms of capital flows, putting the rupee in a precarious place.

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On the bright side, the equity MF dip isn’t all that big and contributions through systematic investment plans (SIPs) have held firm at 31,115 crore, not much below their record-high of 32,087 crore in March. Overall, there is no sign of MFs running low on investor funds in a way that would leave market indices short of support.

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