How long can mutual funds (MFs) hold up stock indices in India? Inflows into equity MFs in April fell 5% from March to ₹38,440.2 crore, according to data issued on Monday by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. This despite the 6.5%-odd rise in the BSE Sensex last month.
Mint Quick Edit | Will mutual funds keep supporting India’s stock indices or will this Atlas shrug?
SummaryEquity mutual funds have played a heroic role in propping share indices up. But inflows flagged a bit in April. Is this a cause for worry? Or can India count on steady retail participation via systematic investment plans?
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